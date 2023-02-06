Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners beat Squaws by one in Port Lincoln under 16s softball

Updated February 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:45pm
Roadrunners player Evie Jones anticipates an incoming delivery in the under 16s. Picture Jack Davies.

Roadrunners had a close game Squaws, as they beat the team by one in Port Lincoln under 16 softball, while the Eagles beat Shields by four.

