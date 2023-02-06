Roadrunners had a close game Squaws, as they beat the team by one in Port Lincoln under 16 softball, while the Eagles beat Shields by four.
Under 16's
Roadrunners def Squaws 11-10
The Roadies versus Squaws junior game was a cracking game of softball with all players contributing to a fantastic spectator's game.
There were some good hits to start from Roadies with Tanayah D'Agostini and Jess Woolford helping to get three runs in.
Squaws batted well too with Briley Green and Ella Simpson getting on base before a double play from Woolford and Lily O'Leary got Roadies back to bat.
D'Agostini smacked a cracker of the bat, but straight back at Simpson in the pitchers circle. Squaws again batted well with good team batting and got some runs in.
Roadies had a good batting dig with a three bagger from Lani Newman and a home run from Lily O'Leary to get five runs in.
Squaws dug in again with Simpson up to bat she hit it to centre field to get two runs in and then Jorja Defelice did the same for another two to also score five with the score now at 11-10 Roadies way.
Roadies batted well again with Georgie O'Leary having a nice hit to get on bag again to help contribute to the four runs.
Squaws last bat Mahlia Vlassco had a beautiful hit for a home run followed by a left field home run from Bella Francis and Ashlyn Green getting a three bagger before time and game and scores reverting.
Eagles def Shields 10 - 6
Eagles started their first batting innings well and scored five runs, with safe hits to Lightfoot, R Wiseman and S McFarlane.
Shields batters just could not manage to get the ball past J Lightfoot collecting two outs. A safe hit to left by K Fauser helped her team to score one run.
Kailee Colbung-Ware had a lovely outfield hit along with some fast base running by her team saw them add five more runs to their tally.
Izabella Hannan started the second with a safe hit, followed by her team mates who found some gaps in Eagles field scoring the maximum five runs.
Eagles Kaianne Colbung-Ware pitched a great game helping her side to get the win.
Roadrunners player Evie Jones anticipates an incoming delivery in the under 16s. Picture Jack Davies.
Roadrunners player Charlotte looks to take a catch from the field with Bailey Green for Squaws reaching the next base. Picture Jack Davies.
