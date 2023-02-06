Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners beat Squaws by 16 in Port Lincoln A grade softball

Updated February 6 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:53pm
Roadrunners beat Squaws by 16 in Port Lincoln A grade softball, while Shields kept Eagles scoreless and won by 19.

Local News

