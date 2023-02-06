Roadrunners beat Squaws by 16 in Port Lincoln A grade softball, while Shields kept Eagles scoreless and won by 19.
A Grade
Roadrunners def Squaws 17-1
Alana Jantke was a little worried her position might be taken with young Anna TeWano striking out Tessa Rusden first up.
It was two down before Tanya Habner and Jess Jolly got on bag before a catch from Jakoda Skinn at third got the third out.
Ella Simpson hit a nice right field two bagger followed by another one out there from TeWano but it was caught by Kiara Newman.
Roadies' next bat saw runners get on and they scored on a right field hit from Rusden.
Roadies started to find the gaps and get the runners in. Jess Woolford had a nice centre field hit before three down.
Quinny Skinn's next hit looked certain to drop over third, but Dianne McCouaig scooped it in the top of her glove before a strike out of the next batter and a nice hit from Jorja Defelice, but a good catch from Woolford at short stop.
Squaws changed pitcher and catcher combo with Claire Norsworthy pitching to Jantke. Roadies got three runners on from hits before another Jakoda Skinn catch.
Woolford had a massive right field hit for a home run before Roadies three out. Squaws next bat saw runners get on but the outs came from forces to second.
Tegan Newman had a cracking hit, but a reaching catch from Quinny Skinn got her out.
Rusden also had a fast flying hit and it was almost a spectacular catch from young Simpson who just tipped it and stopped it from going further into the outfield then it would have been going.
Mahlia Vlassco then got the third out at left field. Squaws batters were getting on, but couldn't get round and were sent back into the field.
Jakoda Skinn got the third out for her side with a brilliant pick up and tag on the runner. She then followed it up with a hit to right for her side.
Jacinta Packer then hit it straight back over Jess Jolly's head, but Jolly decided she wanted to catch it with a last minute reach up.
Shields def Eagles 19 - 0
Both teams didn't have the starts that they hoped for with no runs scored in each at bat.
Eagles second at bat was almost a replica of their first, with Jainayah Johncock the only batter to add a safe hit to her name.
Holley Shepperd started the second with a safe hit, closely followed by sister Porscha with a safe hit to score two runs before the three outs were made for sideaway.
Shields Danni Miegel pitching and fielding well in the third saw her collect two outs and stop Hayley Wiseman from advancing past second and see eagles scoreless.
Shields started the third with a strong bat, hitting multiple safe hits and clever base running scoring 11 runs.
Picken and Milligan both had a safe hit in the fourth but were left stranded on bases with some great pitching by Miegel and fielding by Taylor Darby to close Eagles innings with no runs scored.
Shields fourth innings saw some big hits by, E Hartwich, Balek and Darby to help their team score five runs, before Eagles infield rallied for the three outs.
Again Eagles had some safe hits in the fifth but couldn't seem to get runners across home plate, with Shields shutting down the innings with three outs.
Eagles however rallied in Shields fifth batting innings holding runners on bases and holding shields scoreless.
