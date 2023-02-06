Roadrunners beat Squaws by 15 in Port Lincoln B grade softball, while Shields won by 10 against the Eagles.
B Grade
Roadrunners def Squaws 23-8
Tanya Habner hit a nice left fielder to start with but Jakoda Skinn leapt forward to catch her out.
Bronwyn Warland almost was the second out but got lucky on a dropped third strike. There was then some big hitting to get runs in with Tegan Newman getting a three bagger and despite two down Roadies found the gaps to get 13 runs in the first dig.
Habner was kept busy in the pitchers circle with outs to first. Roadies defence was tight but Squaws got a couple of runs in.
Jennie-Lee TeWano was kept busy at short stop for squaws with balls to short and through centre as Roadies got four runs in.
Tiarna Stoetzer continued with another nice hit to outfield but her team mates couldn't get around to score.
Squaws came out to bat in their last bat with a beautiful three bagger from Cate Pearce but it was not enough before time and game was called.
Shields def Eagles 13 - 3
Kira Picken and Shannel Bartley started the game with safe outfield hits but found themselves stranded on bases with a quick three outs after that.
Shields batters waited for that nice strike with some well placed hits by Carr, Dela Cruz, and some clever base running by Z Muller and A Hartwich to score three runs for their team.
Eagles managed to score one run in the second with three quick outs produced by Shields. Zoey Muller started her team's second at bat with a three base hit to centre.
Liza Dela Cruz went one better and smashed a ball to right field for a two run homerun. Only one more run was scored as Eagles produced a double play to end the innings.
Eagles girls were batting well but runs were in short supply despite getting runners on bases.
Shields Dela Cruz hit safely to left scoring two runs and Welsh helping to score a run with a safe outfield hit, before Eagles got three outs to end the innings.
Eagles fifth innings saw three up three down with two strikeouts to pitcher Tara Welsh.
Taryn Fauser started the fifth with a three base hit to right, and the only scoring run as her team mates found the glove of Kira Picken who got the three outs to finish the game.
