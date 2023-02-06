Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council to reopen 'ArtEyrea' following refurbishment project

Updated February 6 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:42pm
Local artist Martin Van Rooijen hosting one of his many drawing classes at 'ArtEyrea' - City of Port Lincoln Council has just finished refurbishing the premises and it will be open to the public later this month. Picture supplied.

Council has finished refurbishing a local art facility in Port Lincoln to be reopened to the public later this month.

