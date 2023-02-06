Council has finished refurbishing a local art facility in Port Lincoln to be reopened to the public later this month.
'ArtEyrea' will be opened later this month following a $750,000 refurbishment. Key works had included roof replacement, electrical upgrade, and new finishes to address safety and accessibility stands.
Council has state it has worked to ensure the building will be available to the community for years to come.
ArtEyrea is located at the corner of Mortlock Terrace and Blackman Place. Council has invited the community to the official reopening of the premises at 10am on Saturday, February 25.
The opening will be followed by a program coordinated by Eyre Arts Action called 'Fish On A Bike Returns.'
The program will involve art workshops, makers' markets, open studios, coffee and food, and an arts trail to follow around the city.
More details on the program are available on Eyre Arts Action's on Facebook page its website www.eyreartsaction.com.au.
City of Port Lincoln Council Mayor Diana Mislov said 'ArtEyrea' was one of Port Lincoln's "most celebrated" cultural assets, and council as a collective was proud to unveil the renovations after much anticipation.
"Not only will several user groups who paint, quilt, practise music and craft in the space benefit from the refurbishment, it is also anticipated ArtEyrea will be a central hub for other local arts and cultural activities as well as a premier location for external residencies, workshops and events," Ms Mislov said.
"With its fabulous light filled main hall, smaller break out rooms and accessible amenities, the building offers a flexible, useable space for the community."
Mayor Mislov said the investment into ArtEyrea had been in line with wellbeing themes and the prioritisation of arts and culture in the City of Port Lincoln's Strategic Directions Plan 2021-2030.
"Ensuring that ArtEyrea continues to be an inspiring, creative and safe environment for the arts community is a great achievement for the City," Ms Mislov said.
"Here, locals can congregate, learn, and showcase talent and passion, and ultimately deliver creative and wellbeing outcomes for the whole community."
