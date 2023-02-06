Port Lincoln Tennis Association was back in full swing with all the competitions up and running for the business part of the season.
It was great to see some new faces at the courts as Wednesday Night Ladies added another team to their competition.
The Sportspower Superstore Junior Eyre Peninsula event will be held from March 4-5, and players can now do their entries online.
For the first time in many years, Port Lincoln Tennis will have an Open EP event on the same weekend with over $2500 in cash and prizes up for grabs thanks to our sponsors. It will make for a hotly contested event.
Players can enter this event online but are reminded that they will require a Tournament ID number which can be obtained by calling 1800 752 983.
For more details go to the Port Lincoln Tennis Facebook page which has all the details of both tournaments.
Friday Night Mixed
Port Lincoln Dental nine sets 65 games defeated Port Lincoln Boat Supplies seven sets 70 games
In the match of the round Port Lincoln Dental got out of the blocks early in the men's doubles round with a solid win to Jayden Townsend and Alex Glass.
This was backed up by Chris Baird and Hunter Gray who both but in solid performances.
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies hit back through the efforts of Charlotte Nicholls and Tarnia Rowley who were impressive in their match.
In the singles both teams were able to record four wins each which set up a great final round showdown.
In the mixed doubles McCouaig and Nicholls got the ball rolling for their team.
When Bailey and Rowley won their match, their team was back in the match but Glass and Collins hit back with a hard fought win.
After Townsend and Schlink gave their all to get home 6-4, their team was home with a much needed win.
Best Players: Amanda Schlink and Charlotte Nicholls
Sportspower Superstore 13 sets 89 games defeated Bendigo Bank three sets 46 games
Best Players: Toni Haddow and Ruby Cabot
Men's Monday Night
Terry White Chemmart four sets 35 games defeated Shepperd Building two sets 25 games
This match had everything in one of the most even matches of the night.
In the opening round Bill Bascombe and Chris Berryman worked hard in their match to get over the line 7-5.
Terry White hit back through the efforts of Jarrad Ellis and Shaun Maxfield putting in a solid performance to take a one game advantage going into the second round.
Both teams added to their teams tally in the second round to set up a big final round with Terry White having a four game advantage.
This was when Terry White took control of the match winning both of the final round matches to grab much needed points for their team.
Best Player: Shaun Maxfield
GPK Accountancy four sets 32 games defeated Eyre Eye Centre two sets 26 games
Best Player: Andrew McCouaig
Eyre Trading six sets 36 games defeated EP Seafoods 0 set 14 games
Best Player: Dustin Treasure
Betta Home Living six sets 36 games defeated The Fresh Fish Place 0 set six games
Best Player: Dane Habner
