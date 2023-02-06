Alcott defeated Stosur in the first round back of Port Lincoln junior tennis for 2023.
Junior Competition
Alcott eight sets 58 games defeated Stosur four sets 52 games
In the upset of the round Alcott came out fighting from the start of the match which must be mentioned were very challenging conditions for all the players.
Javier Keatley and Sienna White stepped up when needed winning in the tiebreak seven points to four.
Alexis Povey and Cjuba Vidov would continue the tiebreak wins working hard in their match to win seven points to three.
For Stosur they were able to get their first set on the board through the efforts of Santo Hayman and Harry Williams who won their match seven points to four.
With a two set advantage going into the singles round, Stosur who is sitting in top spot worked hard to regain some sets through the efforts of Tonkin, Christien and Hayman.
But team Alcott were determined to take advantage of their great work in the doubles.
There were wins to the Povey girls, Edmonds, Keatley and when Bella White won a hard fought match their team was home with the points
McDonalds Best Player: Bella White
Nadal nine sets 63 games defeated Barty three sets 38 games
McDonalds Best Player: Aiden Kay-Baker
DeMinaur nine sets 58 games defeated Djokovic three sets 41 games
McDonalds Best Player: Jahva Fauser
