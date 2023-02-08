Fishermen have started spotting more crabs in areas in and around Port Lincoln as the season roles around.
West Coast- Not much has been heard this week due to the big front passing through late last week which brought big swell and lots of wind which made the beaches unfishable.
Now the weather has turned for the better there should still be some good fish to be caught with those willing to put the time in.
Tuna are still around in good numbers off Fowlers Bay, Ceduna, Scales Bay and Elliston. Most fish have been caught within 10km of launching their boats.
Nannygai, morwong, samson fish and kingfish have all been caught on the offshore reefs off these areas when the weather allows.
Streaky Bay has had good reports of whiting on the broken bottom around Eba Island and further up the coast.
Some big salmon have been landed on the surf beaches along Tahlia and down locks well and Sheringa also.
Coffin Bay- Inside the bay garfish has been a popular target as there is some big ones getting around and plenty of them.
The Ledge, Seal Corner, Dutton Jetty and Long Beach have all had good reports land based and boat.
Whiting have been hit and miss with lots of small ones around which has made it hard to find a feed of legal ones.
Flathead and snook have also been a popular target of late as anglers have used soft plastics and hard body lures flicking the shore line.
Out from Farm Beach the whiting fishing has been good in most areas. The bigger fish have come from around the fence line and up towards Frenchman's in the bit deeper water.
Some good sized gummy have been caught on the deeper whiting drops around Farm Beach and also inside the bay near Seal Corner and The Brothers.
Offshore there is still plenty of tuna around Krause Rocks, Hummocks, Rocky Island and Greenly Island.
There has been lots of small kingfish around most the islands and offshore reefs ranging from 60cm to 90cm and the odd bigger one over a metre.
Jigs, live baits, and surface stick baits have all been working. Samsons, nannygai, morwong and school sharks have all been caught on the offshore reefs also.
Port Lincoln- It is that time of year when the crabs have moved and every ones keen to get a feed.
Proper Bay has been good as there have been reports of most people getting a feed.
The best reports have come from further up the coast towards wood cutters and Fisherman's Point as well as inside Boston Island as the tides get better so should the crabbing.
Whiting have been hit and miss in the bay as there have been lots of small ones around moving around.
Spalding Cove and Donington have been the most productive for bigger fish. The squidding has improved a lot recently as there has been some good reports of people bagging out along the north shore and inside Proper Bay.
Tumby Bay- Ski Beach has been good for yellowfin and garfish on the incoming tide in the afternoon and early morning.
Squid are in good numbers around the main reef and around the island. Whiting fishing has been good with some good-sized fish over 45cm being landed along the Sandhill and up towards Red Cliffs.
Out the group the whiting fish is still awesome with most boaties bagging out in the morning with the odd fish over 50cm being landed.
Snook are in good numbers in the lagoon, as trolling shallow divers and soft plastics has been the best method.
Port Neil- Some good-sized squid have been caught off the jetty in the afternoon and the morning recently as well as some big garfish and the odd whiting.
As for the boat fishers the whiting fishing has been great in the bay and further down the coast with most boaties bagging out when the weather has been good.
Yellowfin have been caught off most beaches in the area on surface using bait. Bloodworms and live clickers have been the most productive.
