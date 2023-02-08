Two organisations are looking to connect with primary schools and early learning centres in the Lower Eyre Peninsula and hear their ideas on how they could play a role in ensuring a safe future for their environment.
Woolworths and Landcare recently opened the latest round of its Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, which is offering primary schools and early learning centres the chance to share in $1 million to support the development of hands-on environmental learning projects.
Grants of up to $1000 are available for projects focused on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices, enhancing native habitats and deepening First Nations perspectives.
A project could involve building on a sustainable native garden as done at Norton Summit Primary School in South Australia, which had enabled children to build their knowledge of flora native to the area.
Applications for the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants close on Friday March 17 2023. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit juniorlandcare.org.au.
Woolworths Port Lincoln Store Manager, Simon Daw said having children become involved with hands-on activities in and around nature is an "incredible" way to help them explore sustainability in action.
"Throughout the years, we have seen some great ideas from schools and early learning centres across South Australia that were brought to life through our Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program," Mr Daw said.
"This encouraged children to explore, appreciate and care for the environment around them."
Mr Daw said no idea was too small, and both teams could not wait to see what was ahead in the next round of applications.
Through its Junior Landcare program, Landcare Australia has also worked closely with First Nations educator and Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp.
This partnership had involved developing environmental learning activities for educators and children to learn more about how they can have a connection to Country.
The activities ranged from exploring First Nations weather to creating an Indigenous plant-use garden and exploring a First Nations peoples' languages map.
Mr Shipp said as a proud Wiradjuri man, he believed it was extremely important that environmental based organisations recognise and work with First Nations groups.
"By teaching younger generations about traditional ways of caring for Country, we can deepen knowledge of and respect for First Nations culture and practices," Mr Shipp said.
"I look forward to seeing how Lower Eyre Peninsula students and teachers use the new Junior Landcare resources."
Landcare Australia Chief executive Dr Shane Norrish, said Junior Landcare has always recognised the "vital role" children play in taking care of the natural environment.
"Thanks to the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, we look forward to seeing even more children have the opportunity to take on this role," Mr Norrish said.
"Moreover, as we continue to grow the number of First Nations perspective resources on the Junior Landcare Learning Centre, we are thrilled to be able to support Lower Eyre Peninsula children and educators in building their knowledge of Traditional Land Management and Cultural Heritage when it comes to caring for our land and water."
Since the program was launched in 2018, the program has supported over 3,814 school groups with more than $4 million in funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.