Woolworths and Landcare run program to offer schools funding for environmental learning projects

Updated February 9 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
Woolworths and Landcare recently opened the latest round for its Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, as schools and early learning centres have the opportunity to apply for the grants which would look to support their environmental learning projects. Picture supplied.

Two organisations are looking to connect with primary schools and early learning centres in the Lower Eyre Peninsula and hear their ideas on how they could play a role in ensuring a safe future for their environment.

