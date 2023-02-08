House of the Week | Iconic and grand in stature

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
From the front of the property, you can see the quality build and workmanship that is rare to find. At a property like 1 Spencer Street, the faade is hiding a whole lot more than you would imagine. You really do need to step inside to appreciate the historic home.
On entry you will instantly marvel at the impressive long hallway and be intrigued. The original 'bank' is now fit out for all your entertaining needs, complete with a bar and pool table. There is also a separate study and workshop.
The large bedroom was originally the managers office. A separate shower, toilet and vanity makes that whole area of the house basically self contained and a delight for any guest.
The vault, complete with solid cedar shelving is fully operational to this day. The main section of the house boasts an enormous living space. The lounge at the front of the home is light and airy, flowing through to the formal dining area, complete with combustion fire place.
Large walk-in butlers pantry is complete with the external servery window - the little touches from yesteryear all working and functional giving this home character and feeling. Ample bench space doubles as a comfortable place for casual dining or enjoy a warm scone fresh from the oven.
Check out the e-magazine for more properties in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.