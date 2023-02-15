Port Lincoln Times

State government to begin pavement renewal works on key streets around Port Lincoln

February 16 2023 - 9:28am
Patchwork Pear staff members Michelle Gurney (left) and Kirsty Totill with owner Elizabeth Williams (centre) - Ms Williams said she welcomed the road works and was looking forward to seeing improvements made on Mortlock Terrace through the state government's pavement renewal project. Picture Lachlan Smith

Pavement renewal works is set to begin throughout key streets within Port Lincoln, as the areas will be upgraded to improve road safety and amenity.

Local News

