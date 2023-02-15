Pavement renewal works is set to begin throughout key streets within Port Lincoln, as the areas will be upgraded to improve road safety and amenity.
The renewal works will be completed in two stages, as the first stage of the work is set to start on Sunday, February 19.
The state government has stated major works for stage one of the works are expected to be completed in early April 2023, weather permitting.
The Australian and South Australian governments are jointly funding (on an 80:20 basis) pavement renewal works along Lincoln Highway and Liverpool Street as well as locations near the town centre.
These works form part of the government's $51.25 million commitment to Eyre Peninsula road upgrades under the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative and the state government's Annual Asset Renewal Program.
Stage one will be completed by Boral at the following locations:
Stage two works will be start later this year on the Lincoln Highway, from Flinders Highway to Mortlock Terrace.
This will coincide with four intersection upgrades that are also planned for this section of the Lincoln Highway as part of the ROSI investment.
The state government has stated majority of the stage one will be worked on at night to minimise disruption to road users from Monday to Sunday between 6pm and 7am.
Local detours as well as speed and lane restrictions will be in place to safely facilitate the works.
The state government stated some work will need to be done outside these time periods, and there will be an advance notice provided. It stated speed restrictions may remain in place during the day.
It is being requested that road users plan ahead, expect delays, allow extra travel time and take extra care when workers are on site.
Drivers are also being asked to observe speed limits, lane restrictions and traffic controllers when travelling through the area. for more information about the project visit: www.dit.sa.gov.au/portlincolnpavement.
City of Port Lincoln Council Matthew Morgan said council had welcomed the commitment of the funding from the federal and state government.
"There has been a lot of talk and advocacy throughout the past few years to secure funding to upgrade some of the state government roads within Port Lincoln," Mr Morgan said.
"It is good to see that the commitment has been made."
Mr Morgan said there had been significant impacts on the road network with the increase of heavy vehicle traffic in the past few years.
"I think if you drive along those roads at the moment you will know that it is well and truly overdue," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said council was sending a message out to the community to remain patient throughout the next two or three months.
"We view it as short term pain for long term gain," Mr Morgan said.
"We urge everyone to be patient with the traffic controls in place during that time."
Owner of the Patchwork Pear Elizabeth Williams who is located on 13 Mortlock Terrace said she believed the roadworks were much needed.
"We do not have a problem with it being done but let us just hope that it does not impact too much on the businesses so that they lose out," Ms Williams said.
"Hopefully it will be done as quickly possible."
Ms Williams said she was hoping the work would improve safety for road users and pedestrians.
"We have a lot of children crossing and it is such a busy road so it is a big issue," Ms Williams said.
"It is business as usual here but we will accommodate where we can as we have got some parking out the back and hopefully our customers can use areas down Edinburgh street to park and walk down."
Ms Williams said she was not contacted directly about the roadworks, but she was given information about it through a flyer that had been given to one of her staff at work which had a map displaying what areas the state government would be upgrading through the renewal project.
"One of my staff members filled in the paperwork because I was busy in a class to let them know that we were informed," Ms Williams said.
Owner of Ampol in Port Lincoln Harry Singh sent a message out to his valued customers around being safe during the roadworks and thanked them for their ongoing support.
"Though the trading will be as usual for most of the businesses on the Hallett Place, including Ampol Port Lincoln, for the duration of these roadworks, road users should be cautious while driving particularly around roadwork-intersections," Mr Singh said.
"There's a plenty of parking on side streets to avoid the traffic and take a walk when necessary."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.