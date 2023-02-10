A winery in Port Lincoln will host three different Adelaide Fringe events throughout the next two months.
Boston Bay Wines will welcome comedian Kel Balnaves who will perform on Saturday February 25, local musicians Greg Eden and Charlie Watt performing on Sunday February 26 and finally comedian Mark Ryan to take to the stage on Sunday March 12.
Boston Bay Wines owner Tony Ford said hosting the fringe shows was a great opportunity.
He said Mr Balnaves' performance would begin on Saturday night at 6:30pm.
"I have not met Kel but we are meeting up at the Arno Bay Long Lunch and he is going to go around to all the Arno Bay stalls," Mr Ford said.
"Kel is travelling around Australia doing this so Port Lincoln is very lucky to have this man, he sounds like great fun."
Mr Ford said locals Greg Eden and Charlie Watt would be performing a musical number throughout two different sessions on Sunday night, as the first would take place at 4:00pm and the next at 7:30pm.
"We have watched Charlie grow up and go from a 12 year old belting it out at school and now she is out and about doing the big shows," Mr Ford said.
He said the winery would be serving platters of food and people will have the chance to taste the winery's new sauvignon blanc during the performances.
Mr Ford said the final fringe show would involve a friend of his in comedian Mark Ryan performing stand-up show in March, who had a serious underlying message relating to mental health throughout his comedy.
"He has been absolutely fantastic for the men's mental health movement," Mr Ford said.
"He really gets people who have trouble dealing with some of the mental health problems to open up and go and seek help."
Mr Ford said he would join Mr Ryan on stage and he would be introducing him to the crowd.
He said the crowd would be set up in theatre style seating.
Visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/venues/boston-bay-wines to order tickets.
