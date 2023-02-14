Representatives from organisation that flies patients in and out of Adelaide from different areas of the Eyre Peninsula visited the region this week to share what work its volunteers do as a service and how it is helping rural communities in different ways.
Angel Flight chief executive Marjorie Pagani said because Angel Flight was a national body, the board and staff of Angel flight travel to different communities to connect with locals in different areas, particularly locations where the service is in high demand.
"Port Lincoln is one and particularly up north with Cowell, Cleve and Kimba, we are very busy taking patients," Ms Pagani said.
"We go into the more remote communities so we can speak to people."
Angel Flight held an event on February 9 at the Port Lincoln Hotel, and Ms Pagani said it was a good opportunity to outline what the organisation's goals were moving forward with Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov and other council representatives.
"We let them know what we do and that we are available and we have huge capacity to help the hospital system to help remote people get into town," Ms Pagani said.
Ms Pagani said Angel Flight volunteers had been flying patients out to Adelaide from Port Lincoln daily.
She said Angel Flight had 3000 volunteer pilots across the country, and 4000 drivers taking patients to their appointments when they land in Adelaide.
"It is a private plane and ground limousine service for people in the bush who cannot afford to fly or often there are no regular transport flights from places like Cowell and Cleve," Ms Pagani said.
"It is also for those who are not well enough to drive the huge distances down to Adelaide and then back after their treatment."
Ms Pagani said Angel Flight were also running a pilot study in South Australia, as the organisation was taking dental students for placements out into remote areas.
"We are finding that it has a two fold effect, and one is a student will go if they do not have to drive for three days," Ms Pagani said.
"Secondly they are finding that if they are in the remote places and they do their placements, they like the area and the say to us 'hey, that was terrific I love it out here and I could practice out there.'
Ms Pagani said the organisation was also moving doctors for placements to help them get a feel for working in the country, and Angel Flight was expanding to health placements at all universities.
"Our hope is with some federal and state government assistance, we are hoping to be able to put a small personal jet which is basically a six seater in every capital city," Ms Pagani said.
"That will be dedicated to taking health professionals and health students to remote places which will do a lot to alleviate the doctors shortage."
Ms Pagani said community groups throughout the state had been helping to raise funds to go towards the service.
Ms Pagani said the organisation had been helping communities out in times of distress. She said Angel Flight had helped people during the Lismore Floods in New South Wales by flying a convoy of 12 aircraft loaded with 10 tonnes of groceries.
"It was purely volunteers and it cost nobody anything," Ms Pagani said.
