Port Lincoln Times

Angel Flight meet with patients in Port Lincoln to share goals

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 11:00am
Angel Flight chief executive Marjorie Pagani (left) City of Port Lincoln Council Mayor Diana Mislov and Angel Flight chair Owen Crees at a recent event in the Port Lincoln Hotel where Angel Flight representatives had the opportunity to connect with the community and pass on information about their future plans. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Representatives from organisation that flies patients in and out of Adelaide from different areas of the Eyre Peninsula visited the region this week to share what work its volunteers do as a service and how it is helping rural communities in different ways.

