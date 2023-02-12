Port Lincoln Times

Angel Flight helps local Jenny Sumdelius fly to medical appointments in Adelaide

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:01pm, first published February 13 2023 - 10:30am
Angel Flight Director and volunteer pilot Howard Hobbs (left), local Eyre Peninsula Angel Flight patient Jenny Sumdelius, Angel Flight chairman and volunteer pilot Owen Crees at the meet and greet event with Angel Flight representatives at the Port Lincoln Hotel - Ms Sumdelius uses the service to travel to Adelaide for her appointments with an eye specialist once every eight weeks. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Angel Flight passenger from the Eyre Peninsula Jenny Sumdelius said she uses the service to travel to Adelaide every eight weeks for her appointment.

