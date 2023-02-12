Angel Flight passenger from the Eyre Peninsula Jenny Sumdelius said she uses the service to travel to Adelaide every eight weeks for her appointment.
Angel Flight Australia is a charity which involves helping country people get to their appointment by taking them to and from Adelaide to receive specialist medical treatment.
Ms Sumdelius said the service had been wonderful for her, as she is unable to drive after her appointments where doctors undertake a medical procedure on her eyes.
"It is a long way to Adelaide and I cannot drive because of my eyes as I have my injections," Ms Sumdelius said.
"I used to take a commercial flight and have my appointment just before lunch and then I will be sitting in the airport waiting for the 4:10pm flight to come home and all I would want to do is shut my eyes and keep the light out of them."
Ms Sumdelius said the drivers on the ground had been helpful to her, as their role is to pick her up from the airport and take her to her appointment.
"Then they go off because it takes about an hour then I ring them when I am ready for them to pick me up and they take me back to the airport," Ms Sumdelius said.
"It is just a bit over an hours flight each way and I am home and I am in my own bed that night and I can lay back and shut my eyes."
Ms Sumdelius said she first found out about Angel Flight after flights were being cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her daughter suggested that she contact the organisation.
She said when she contacted Angel Flight the team she was very appreciative of how accommodating they were.
"The pilots do not get much conversation out of me as it is fairly noisy in a small plane but because all I do is sit there with my eyes shut due to the glare from the sun," Ms Sumdelius said.
"With Angel Flight you have got to be able to get up steps and wiggle your way around into a seat within a small plane and I am fairly active so that has never bothered me."
Ms Sumdelius also said Angel Flight always had a backup if one of their pilots could not get over to pick her up, as the organisation would book her a commercial flight to get to Adelaide and back.
"It makes for a longer day but it is still something that has to be done," Ms Sumdelius said.
"If do not get my eyes done I am going to gradually get to the point where I am legally blind so I am stalling it off for as long as I can because I like to paint and do other activities."
Ms Sumdelius said drivers would stay with her if she had arrived early for an appointment in Adelaide after coming off a commercial flight and if she was unable to sit in the waiting area due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"A driver took me to a cafe nearby when we were two and half hours early and shouted me a coffee," Ms Sumdelius said. "We just sat and chatted until it was time for me to go to my appointment."
