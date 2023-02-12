An organisation in Eyre Peninsula will work to spread awareness around giving animals a new home who are brought into local shelters.
PETstock Port Lincoln will host its annual National Pet Adoption Month in March.
PETstock Port Lincoln 3IC Jo Shaw said the business is going to host its local RSPCA rescue group throughout March.
"We support the RSPCA here in Port Lincoln and during National Adoption Month, the RSPCA will bring rescue animals they have into the store and their staff and volunteers will give people advice on adoption," Ms Shaw said.
"For example, some of them want to adopt a couple of birds at a time or a pair of animals because they do not want to separate them.
"They will just let people know what is involved in that when you do adopt from the RSPCA."
Ms Shaw said before the animals get to the adoption stage, they are checked out by a vet, which involves going through a health background check.
She said all that information would be passed onto the new owner.
"The RSPCA does have a lot of cats at times as people have an overload of kittens," Ms Shaw said.
"We tell people that it is really important to get their cats de-sexed and also when it comes to certain times of the year like Christmas, it is really important to make sure that you are wanting a cat and that it is not just for a certain time, it is for their whole life period."
Ms Shaw said the adoption process through the RSPCA was simple.
"The staff from the RSPCA will also talk to the new owners about food vaccinations, worming on a regular basis," Ms Shaw said.
Ms Shaw said the RSPCA would inform new owners on the different type of food pets need, and how the food needed varies depending on the breed of the animal.
She said PETstock had all the essentials needed to take care of different pets.
Ms Shaw said it was important the new owners prepare their home to ensure their new pet is comfortable in their environment.
"Everything from bedding to the ideal space that they need and also small spaces that they may need as well, especially if you are getting a dog that needs adopting," Ms Shaw said.
"You do not want to put a little dog in a huge backyard where it is going to be lonely and you do not want to put a big dog in a small backyard tiny space."
Ms Shaw said if a dog is constantly barking it is because they are either bored, hungry or lonely.
"We have got treats that will keep them occupied like big bones, we have got the puzzle toys that they can play with which is important to stimulate the animals," Ms Shaw said.
Ms Shaw said Petstock had other toys made for smaller pets like birds, guinea pigs and rabbits.
She said it was important that people continue to support the RSPCA in Port Lincoln, and it was always welcoming donations and more volunteers to fulfil different roles.
"They do a fantastic job... they are always wanting donations of food mainly like dry kibble, towels and bedding," Ms Shaw said.
On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of March, volunteers and animals from the RSPCA will be in attendance at PETstock Port Lincoln providing education and training tips for new rescue pet owners and to help those who are looking to adopt or foster find the perfect pet for their lifestyle
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.