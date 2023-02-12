Port Lincoln softball dedicated its last round before finals to raising money for breast cancer research, and players dressed in pink during their games to bring awareness to the cause.
Port Lincoln softball Association President Annie Jantke said majority of the players throughout the league had been affected by the disease one way or another, whether it be through family or close friends.
"We thought 'perfect, this is our last game before the finals, we could all go out in pink and have pink on us,' Ms Jantke said.
"Bakers Delight kindly donated little pink fun buns so we could sell throughout the day for $2 each, and all the clubs involved had put in money and had donation tins on their benches during their games so people could donate.
"All the proceeds from the sales will go towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation."
Ms Jantke said they also had donation tins at the canteen and the gate entrance.
"This fundraiser is something we will be doing every year," Ms Jantke said.
Ms Jantke said long-time supporter of Port Lincoln softball Jan Miegel was an example of a local who had been affected by breast cancer and beaten the disease.
"Jan is the mother of a retired player and her granddaughter now plays as well so she has been around in softball for a long time," Ms Jantke said.
"It is very close to a lot of people's hearts."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.