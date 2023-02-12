Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln softball clubs raise funds for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 13 2023 - 10:42am, first published 9:48am
Local Jan Meigel with granddaughter Danni and great grandchildren Ariah, Kohen, Hudson and Zarley at the Port Lincoln softball breast cancer research fundraiser at Kirton Point Oval - Ms Meigel had been involved in Port Lincoln softball for many years, and had been one of the members to face the disease and beat it. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln softball dedicated its last round before finals to raising money for breast cancer research, and players dressed in pink during their games to bring awareness to the cause.

