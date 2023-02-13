A local initiative which is working towards the opening of a Waldorf School in the Eyre Peninsula runs an annual pre-loved market as a fundraiser.
Eyre Peninsula Waldorf School Initiative's Renee Perchard said the board first organised the preloved community market last year to raise funds for the future of the school.
Ms Perchard said the initiative had been accepting pre-loved items from the community and selling them during their markets on the land where the future school will be built.
Locals were also selling produce at the markets where whole or partial proceeds were contributing to the financial target of the day and the future of the school.
Ms Perchard said the initiative was aiming to run four markets before the end of the year, the first of which was held on Sunday February 12.
She said the markets gave the community the opportunity to look at the site and ask the board questions.
"The markets make up a huge portion of our fundraising, however, we will also be working on other major fundraising activities to ensure we can continue to pay for the ongoing needs of the initiative in order to open our doors" Ms Perchard said.
"We would absolutely love to grow our community markets and have more people involved in order to learn and ask questions."
Ms Perchard said the most recent market was a lot bigger than last year and the board was always looking at ways to improve them.
She said all fundraising money was being spent on progressing the development application.
"We have our master plan currently being created by a specialised architect in Adelaide which follows the school from reception to year 12 and will form an integral part of the development application through council/Plan SA," Ms Perchard said.
"Once the development application has been approved we will embark on school registration and collating school enrollments.
Ms Perchard said collating the specialist information and report in addition to engagement with our town planner costed the most when starting out.
She said the board has a goal to have the development application completed by the end of the year and start the registration process.
The initiative is also providing a playgroup for the children to be a part of.
"We will continue to develop this area as an early learning space which will remain even when the school has been built," Ms Perchard said.
"This will include a shelter to provide shade from rain as well as extremely warm weather."
Ms Perchard said the team would continue to run the playgroup program which is based on Waldorf principles.
She said the youngest category of children involved in the playgroup are aged from 18 months to three years old and they are called Wattle Babies.
The second age level is three years old to six years old and called Gumnuts and Wildlings.
"The two different age levels are based on the child's development and the playgroup is tailored for each age," Ms Perchard said.
Ms Perchard said this term the initiative is also starting its 'Blossoming' Mother's Circle.
"This will be a space where mothers can come together and share in their parenting journeys," Ms Perchard said.
She said further information could be found on its website or on social media platforms.
"If community members would like to be involved or learn more, they are urged to email the initiative through the website or through their socials," Ms Perchard said.
