Lyn Hosking wins Alys Chilman medal at Port Lincoln Golf

By Ross Sharrad
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:37am
Port Lincoln Golf Club winners from Saturday's events were Warren Rosman (left), Kay Freeth and Steve Thomson. Picture Val Sharrad.

Port Lincoln golfer Lyn Hosking won the Alys Chilman Medal, as 19 women were involved in a stroke event on Thursday February 9 as well as the second round of the medal.

