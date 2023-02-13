Port Lincoln golfer Lyn Hosking won the Alys Chilman Medal, as 19 women were involved in a stroke event on Thursday February 9 as well as the second round of the medal.
February 11
The Saturday golf was boosted by eleven players, from Social Golf Australia, Broadview, Coffin Bay, Future, Grange and Black Springs Clubs.
There were a total of 107 Men and 16 Women, who played a Stableford competition, sponsored by CPH Accounting.
The A Grade winner was Jake Norris with 40 points from Warren Rosman on 39.
Steve Thomson won B Grade with 40 from Grant Woods on 39, and Samuel Beare had the score of the day to win C Grade with 43 points from Jarrod Childs on 41.
Rundowns went to Greg Maxfield 39, Luke Dempsey 38, Paul Oldacre and Kym Hosking 37, Jason Verhees 37, and Mike Munro, Mitchell Roberts, Boyd McCurry and visitor Gary Curtis, all on 36 points.
Heather Darley won the Women's competition with 40 points from Kay Freeth on 38.
NTP Winners were Todd George, Trevor Durdin, visitor Michael Mazey, James Blewit, Luke Dempsey and Andrew Fraser, and ten par-three birides were achieved by Grant Woods, Luke Dempsey, Boyd McCurry (twice), Michael Mazey, Rex Martin, Scott Lombe, Trevor Durdin, George Mayhew and Ben Sellen.
February 10
14 Teams and 56 players took part in the weekly Friday Evening Ambrose event, halfway through the second round of the competition.
February 9
Thursday saw 19 Women play a Stroke event, and the second round of the Alys Chilman Medal, which was sponsored by Heather Darley and won by Lyn Hosking with nett 143 over the two rounds.
Cynthia Thompson won the daily event with 73 nett on a countback from Gail Watherston. Then came Liz Weatherspoon and Lyn Hosking on 74 and Deb Sykes on 75.
NTP Winners were Deb Sykes and Sue Cotton.
February 8
Wednesday 's saw 67 take to the course, including three visitors from Broadview, Coffin Bay and Black Springs Clubs. Shield Security sponsored the day.
Course Manager Rex Bichard managed the course well, with 44 points in A Grade, well ahead of Josh Hausler on 37.
39 points saw Rick Kolega win B Grade with John Strycharski on 37, and Peter Waterston won C Grade with 39 from Robert Fox 36.
Then came Greg Cotton, Rex Martin, Graeme Charlton and Don Henson, all on 36, with Colin Gamble on 35.
NTP Winners were Rex Bichard (twice), Mark Rowett, George Mayhew, Robert Fox and Warren Rosman.
Par three birdies were scored by Rex Bichard, Dan Townsend, Scott Lombe (twice), Graeme Charlton, Robert Fox and Mark Rowett.
February 7
Only seven players competed in the Tuesday Twilight competition won by Deb Sykes with 20 points on a countback from Greg Cotton.
February 6
Seniors' Day on Monday fielded thirteen players, and was won by Juri Berzins with 37 Stableford points, on countbacks from Peter Kenny and Bill Healey.
February 5
Sunday's Mixed Stableford Day had a strong field of 33.
Sponsored by CPH Accounting, the winner was Broden Dennis with 41from Sam Beare on 39. Rundowns went to John Phillips 38, from Michael Roberts and Luke Dempsey, both on 35.
Adam Sullivan, visitor Dylan Vonderwall, Ben Abley and James MacGregor all had par-three birdies.
