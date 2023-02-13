Southern Eyre South beat Charlton by 73 runs in Port Lincoln senior cricket this week, while Wayback won by a run against Tod River.
The final scores between Charlton and Southern Eyre at Centenary Oval were 10/118 (33.5) to 7/191 (45). Liam O'Dea made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 60 runs, while a fill-in made the most for Charlton with 26 runs.
Ryan Siebert, Will Charlton, Sam Lewis, Ben Smith and Liam O'Dea had two wickets each for Southern Eyre, while a fill-in took the most for Charlton with three wickets.
The final scores between Wayback and Tod River at Ravendale Complex were 2/128 (31.1) to 10/127 (31.1).
Nathan Sincock made the most for Wayback with 56 runs, while Darcy Wiseman made the most for Tod River with 31 runs.
Dylan Vonderwall, Billy Campbell, Nathan Sincock and a private player took two wickets each for Wayback, while Brett Edwards and Cooper Mullins took the most wickets for Tod River with one each.
Tasman had the bye.
