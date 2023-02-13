Port Lincoln Times

Southern Eyre defeat Charlton by 73 runs in round 12 of Port Lincoln cricket

Updated February 13 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 11:50am
Southern Eyre South beat Charlton by 73 runs in Port Lincoln senior cricket this week, while Wayback won by a run against Tod River.

