Port Lincoln Times

Squaws beat Eagles by 27 in final round of A grade softball

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 11:50am
Souths player Billie Jenkins anticipates an incoming delivery in the A grade game. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws beat Eagles by 27 in Port Lincoln A grade softball this week, while Roadrunners beat Shields by 13 and kept them scoreless.

