Squaws beat Eagles by 27 in Port Lincoln A grade softball this week, while Roadrunners beat Shields by 13 and kept them scoreless.
Port Lincoln softball held a breast cancer fundraiser round on the weekend, where each player wore pink to bring awareness to the cause.
A Grade
Squaws def Eagles 28-1
As the final game of breast cancer awareness week Squaws new uniforms looked to fire them up.
The game started with 11 safe hits scoring 10 runs as the Squaws team dominated from the start. Great infield fielding held Eagles scoreless.
Squaws batters maintained their dominance as another five runs were scored. Eagles batters had no answer as Squaws fielders squeezed them out.
A dropped outfield catch lead to a base running mix up with the second runner who almost overtook the lead runner before both runners eventually made it safely to their bases.
Five pitches were all Squaws needed in the third innings before they had Eagles all out.
A pitching change from Eagles did nothing to stop the run slide that the Squaws batters where on taking the win.
Pink day player of the match Ella Blewit (SQ)
Roadrunners def Shields 13-0
Karinda Weisz opened the game for shields with a beautiful hit to centre field but she was quickly sent back to the bench after attempting to steal second.
Roadies kept shields scoreless. Roadies went to bat and scored eight runs as Shields were unable to make an out in the infield.
Shields went for round two with the bat but were shut down quickly through fly balls and a strike out.
Roadies backed up their first at bat as the team scored another four runs with two base hits to Jess Woolford and Kiara Newman before the infield managed to make the three required outs.
Shields were kept scoreless for the rest of the game no matter how hard they tried which is a credit to Jess Jolly in the circle and her team behind her.
Roadies scored one more run before shields found their grove and made the outs.
Best at bat: Shields Karinda Weisz two from three; Roadrunners: Brooke Matcham, Jess Woolford and Kiara Newman two from three.
Best in field: Shields Melissa Balek three put outs; Roadrunners Tanya Habner four put outs
Pink day player of the match Jess Jolly (RR)
