Squaws beat Eagles by 18 in the final round for the normal Port Lincoln B grade softball season, while Road Runners beat Shields by nine.
This week's round was dedicated to raising money for breast cancer research, as each player wore pink to bring awareness to the cause.
B Grade
Squaws def Eagles 24-6
Squaws in a sea of pink took on the fighting Eagles as some teams played their final game for the season.
Squaws battered first and after a couple of safe hits were then contained with good infield plays. Squaws fielders where on top from the start and Eagles were unable to penetrate the field.
As the game progressed, Squaws batters kept finding the gaps in the field and added runs in every dig with Tiarna Stoetzer and Marlee Anderson, as both hit home runs.
Eagles batters tried hard to score through a couple of safe hits but the gap was too wide as Squaws had a convincing win.
Best at bat Suzie Scanlon five from five, Marlee Anderson four from four (one HR), Tiarna Stoetzer three from four (one HR)
Best at Field Jayde Warren 10 outs
Pink day player of the match Jayde Warren (SQ)
Roadrunners def Shields 15-6
Zoey Muller started the game by smoking a ball up the line to third base and with quick legs around the bases she was able to cross the only run for her team in their first at bat.
Roadies came out firing as Tanya Habner opened the game up for her team mates, as she hit a three base smash to centre field. Roadies crossed nine runs in their first at bat.
Shields second at bat was short lived as there were no runs scored. Roadies second at bat saw them cross another five runs before side away.
Shields found some momentum as they scored four runs in their next at bat through multiple safe hits and smart base running.
Roadies were unable to score in the bottom of the third. Shields and Roadies both scored one last run in their last at bat to end the game.
Best at bat: Shields Zoey Muller and Airlie Hartwich two from three; Roadrunners Tegan Newman three from four.
Best in field: Shields Liza Dela-Cruz one put out, one assist; Roadrunners: Emily Pobke six put outs
Pink day player of the match Tanya Habner (RR)
