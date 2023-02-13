Port Lincoln Times

Squaws win against Eagles by 18 in final round of Port Lincoln B grade softball

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 11:52am
Squaws player Susan Scanlon connects with this delivery in the Port Lincoln B grade softball game. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws beat Eagles by 18 in the final round for the normal Port Lincoln B grade softball season, while Road Runners beat Shields by nine.

Local News

