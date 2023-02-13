Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners win by one against Shields in Port Lincoln under 16s softball

Updated February 13 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Madden winds up to hit an incoming delivery for Souths in the under 16s breast cancer fundraiser round. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws defeated the Eagles by 12 in the final round for the season in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Roadrunners beat Shields by one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.