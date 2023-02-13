Squaws defeated the Eagles by 12 in the final round for the season in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Roadrunners beat Shields by one.
The association held a Breast Cancer Round, as players from each club dressed in different shades of pink while they raised money for breast cancer research.
U16
Squaws def Eagles 15-3
In the last game of the minor round the reigning champs took on the up and coming Eagles team.
With a couple of wins in the last few games the Eaglettes are starting to believe anything is possible.
Squaws started in the batter's box first and their patience coupled with a home run to Ella Simpson resulted in scoring five runs.
Eagles batters had trouble in the batter's box as there was clean fielding which resulted in no score.
Squaws continued with good hits and patience to add to their score every innings. Eagles batters tried hard but they were unable to penetrate the Squaws field.
Squaws changed their fielding positions and the Eagles batters were finally able to find some gaps. Eagles season has now ended but the massive improvement has been impressive.
Best at bat Squaws Ella Simpson four from four (two HR), Matilda Packer two from three, Jorja Defelice one from two (one HR); Eagles Ella Wiseman two from two, Rahni Wiseman one from two.
Pink day player of the match Ella Simpson (SQ)
Roadrunners def Shields 11-10
Shields crossed three runs in their first at bat which included a beautiful hit to Jasmine Tiller.
Tigers forced a few errors in the Roadies field before they regrouped and made a double play at third base where they caught a line drive and touched up to get the runner out as well.
Roadies answered back as the team crossed five runs through smart batting and base running.
Shields answered back with five runs from safe hits to centre field by Lily Ornsby and Kimberlee Fauser. Roadies crossed another three which leveled up the scores.
Shields crossed another quick two in their last at bat before the Roadies infield made all three outs.
Roadies needed two to draw, three to win and went to work.
Smart batting by Lexi Bayly and Tanayah D'Agostini had them both on base before Jessica Woolford stepped up to the plate.
Woolford smashed a three run home run out to left field to put them in front and end the game.
Best at bat: Shields Kimberlee Fauser and Izabella Hannan one from one
Best in field: Shields Annabel Ornsby three put outs; Roadrunners Charlotte Atkins four put outs
Pink day player of the match Lani Newman (RR)
