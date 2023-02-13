Port Lincoln Times

Ukranians speak of farming and war at local event

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:53pm, first published 10:45am
At the WAB event, left to right, Lyn Siviour, Dr. Marina Podorozhnyy and Phyllis Myers. Picture supplied.

Two Ukranians have given Eyre Peninsula locals insights into the European country's proud agricultural history and its current struggle for freedom against Russia.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

