Ukranians speak of farming and war at local event

Two Ukranians have given Eyre Peninsula locals insights into the European country's proud agricultural history and its current struggle for freedom against Russia.
Dr. Dimitry Podorozhnyy, and his mother Dr. Marina Podorozhnyy were guest speakers at February meeting of Charlton Women in Agriculture and Business (WAB).
They spoke about the rich black soils that lead Ukraine to be referred to as the 'breadbasket of Europe', and the impact Russia's invasion was having on Ukraine and its people.
Dr. Podorozhnyy senior is a medical doctor, educator and artist who had fled Ukraine to Spain and then Greece. She spoke of long delays at border crossings, and of many families with young children sleeping on the ground.
"She told us about how some communities in Ukraine now only have three hours of electricity a day. So keeping warm and preparing food is very challenging," WAB member Carol-ann Glover said.
As the conflict with Russia escalated Dr. Podorozhnyy senior took the difficult decision to leave while it was still possible. She is currently visiting family in Port Lincoln from her temporary base in Greece.
Her son Dr Dimitry Podorozhnyy spoke also, and wore a Vyshyvanka. The embroidered shirts are part of traditional Ukrainian dress, with intricate beadwork patterns used to represent different regions.
Ukraine is one of the largest countries in Europe, with a population of 44 million and 50-60cm of black, fertile soil able to sustain two crops a year. More than 55 per cent of Ukraine's land area is arable, and agriculture employs around 14 per cent of the population.
The country produces large amounts of wheat, sunflowers, lucerne, corn and watermelons.
Rural households such as family farms account for more than 30 per cent of Ukraine's agricultural output. A 2022 United Nations study found one in four rural Ukrainian households had reduced or stopped their agricultural activities due to the war.
The country has historically struggled for sovereignty from Russia, but has been an independent nation since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
