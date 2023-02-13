Port Lincoln Times

Adelaide Football Club representatives visit Port Lincoln to keep supporters updated

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Eyre Peninsula Adelaide Crows supporters group welcomed four Adelaide Football Club representatives to its recent event, where the group had the opportunity to get an update from the club on what this season holds and ask questions about its future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.