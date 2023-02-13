The Eyre Peninsula Adelaide Crows supporters group welcomed four Adelaide Football Club representatives to its recent event, where the group had the opportunity to get an update from the club on what this season holds and ask questions about its future.
Adelaide Football Club chairman Jon Olson, executive general manager of football Adam Kelly, engagement executive Sam Jacobs were club representatives at the meet and greet event held in the Port Lincoln Hotel on Monday night February 13.
Ruckman Rielly O'Brien also called in through zoom to update the supporters group on pre-season and what the team had been working on with Crows playing in round one on March 19.
Members of the supporters group also had the chance to meet with past player Robert Shirley who was in attendance.
Mr Jacobs spoke to the Times prior to the forum, and he said one of the main reasons the club visits the Eyre Peninsula regularly was to touch base with its regional fans.
"We have got a really big following regionally in South Australia and it is important that we keep engaging with them," Mr Jacobs said.
"The supporters group are a key part of that and we are lucky to have them spread all around the state."
Mr Jacobs said it was important to have club representatives visit the regions to show that the club cares about its regional supporters and it values their support.
"We get the way things are off the back of COVID-19 in that it can be challenging for regional people to get to the city at times and get to games," Mr Jacobs said.
"John will cover off a lot of things that are happening around the club off field and then we are fortunate enough to have Adam here... His big part of that will be the footy side and then we will have Rielly joining us as well to give us a bit of a players perspective."
Mr Jacobs said the club had organised any more junior clinics to be run in Eyre Peninsula yet, although it was great to see players Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe visit the group in November during its Christmas show and run a clinic for the local junior players.
"It is nice they were able to get over and spend some time with the children especially because that is who you want to impact and inspire is the next generation of people coming through," Mr Jacobs said.
Mr Jacobs finished the night by presenting the group with a signed Adelaide Crows gurensey to say thank you for all the support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.