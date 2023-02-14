Tight Men's and Junior tennis in Port Lincoln

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is looking forward to a big week of tennis after Friday Night tennis had the week off to compete against the Port Neil Association, who took the shield home this year.
Thanks to Tumby Bay for hosting the night which was enjoyed by all the players.
Eyre Peninsula players are reminded the Eyre Peninsula Open and Sportspower Superstore junior event will be on March 4 and 5 hosted in Port Lincoln. Entries are online and close February 27, 2023
Betta Home Living 4 sets 31 games defeated Shepperd Building 2 sets 25 games
In the first round Shawn Fitzgerald and Bill Bascombe were on fire for their team, recording an early win. Ian Hawke and Joe Morris worked hard in their match to level the scores.
In the second round both teams were able to record a win setting up a fantastic final round with the scores locked. This was when The Fresh Fish Place stepped up and worked hard, winning the last two sets in tiebreak's bringing the win home for their team.
Best Player Chris Baird
The Fresh Fish Place 4 sets 31 games defeated Eyre Trading 2 sets 29 games
Best Player Ian Hawke
GPK Accounting 6 sets 36 games defeated EP Seafoods 0 set 8 games
Best Player Mitchell Bailey
Nadal 6 sets 46 games defeated Federer 6 sets 45 games
This match had everything, with the Cabot sisters Cindy and Ruby getting their team off to a great start with a solid win in their doubles.
This was backed up by Harlee Freeman and Archie Edmonds, who stepped up their games when it got tight, winning 6-4.
Nadal hit back with a strong performance by Harry Rowley and Estelle Gray and when Talia Freeman and Mia Schlink played great defensive tennis the teams were locked at 2 sets all 17 games all.
In the singles Hunter and Estelle Gray kept the ball rolling for Nadal.
Federer hit back with Ruby Cabot playing one of her best matches of the year, which was backed up by Stoakes and Freeman, and when Edmonds won his match game was going down the wire.
This was when Talia Freeman and Harry Rowley who dominated their matches to get their team home by one game.
McDonalds Best Player Harry Rowley
DeMinaur 8 sets 60 games defeated Barty 4 sets 46 games
McDonalds Best Player Jahva Fowler
Stosur 9 sets 65 games defeated Djokovic 3 sets
