Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln councillor Valerie Staunton forced to vacate position

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valerie Staunton has been forced to vacate her position on City of Port Lincoln Council. Picture supplied.

Councillor Valerie Staunton has been forced to vacate her position on the City of Port Lincoln council after failing to return electoral campaign donation paperwork by the due date last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.