Councillor Valerie Staunton has been forced to vacate her position on the City of Port Lincoln council after failing to return electoral campaign donation paperwork by the due date last year.
Ms Staunton is one of 46 councillors across South Australia to be forced to depart on the technicality. Port Lincoln council was alerted to the issue with Ms Staunton's candidacy by the state electoral commission on Friday, February 10.
Ms Staunton has lodged an appeal against her requirement to vacate with the South Australia Civil Administrative Tribunal (SACAT).
"I have sought legal advice and have ledged a dispute," Ms Staunton said.
"I'm very emotional and embarrassed about it all and disappointed with the whole process."
A statement from Port Lincoln Council said a successful appeal to SACAT by Ms Staunton could lead to her reappointment.
"In the interim, Council will carry the vacancy, noting that we still have a Mayor and eight elected members, and don't anticipate that this will provide any disruption to the operation of Council business," a council statement said.
The issue raises the possibility of a by-election for the city.
"Once the appeal timeframe has lapsed, Council in consultation with the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) will consider whether a supplementary election will be held in due course or whether the Council carries the vacancy through until the next Council elections in 2026," a council statement said.
Issues with late returns of electoral campaign donation forms has ensnared other local government leaders across the Eyre Peninsula, with Whyalla mayor Phill Stone among those also forced to stand down over the matter.
The requirement to vacate because of unreturned donation paperwork is set down in the Local Government (Elections) Act 1999.
