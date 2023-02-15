The Eyre and Far North Health Network has received accreditation to train junior doctors, as five trainee medical officers have been recruited to the program.
The South Australian Medical Education and Training (SA MET) has been provided for a 12-month period.
The new trainees will be based at Port Lincoln Hospital where they will run through regular rotations at medical practices at Port Lincoln, Ceduna and Cummins.
Doctors who have completed their internship have the opportunity to fulfill positions.
Young doctors who are eager to do the training in a rural hospital and explore a career in rural medicine are encouraged to apply.
The program has been designed to provide experience and training in obstetrics, anaesthetics and general practice.
A newly established and fully staffed Medical Education and Training Unit at EFNLHN will work to deliver the program and aim to help create opportunities for junior doctors to work in rural healthcare in the Eyre and Far North region.
Eyre and Far North Network chief executive Verity Paterson said the team at the network were "thrilled" to achieve accreditation and to welcome the training program as well as its new trainee medical officers to the region.
"Our new established Medical Education and Training Unit will provide the best possible support for trainee doctors and enhance our delivery of services and care to the community," Ms Paterson said.
"Developing a skilled, supportive and sustainable workforce is a priority for the EFNLHN, and this program will support us to deliver that."
Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton said this was "welcome news" for the community, as recruiting doctors to live and work in regional and rural areas had been "a challenge" throughout the nation.
"I congratulate Eyre and Far North Local Health Network on securing this important training program for the region that will help to attract and retain doctors in the region," Mr Picton said.
"This is a significant measure that will support trainee doctors while offering on-the-ground experience in a rural health setting."
