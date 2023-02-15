Port Lincoln Times

Eyre and Far North Health Network welcome junior doctors through new training program

February 16 2023 - 9:14am
Eyre and Far North Network chief executive Verity Paterson said the team were thrilled to be welcoming five new junior doctors to the region through the South Australian Medical Education and Training program. Picture supplied.

The Eyre and Far North Health Network has received accreditation to train junior doctors, as five trainee medical officers have been recruited to the program.

Local News

