Garfish have been a popular target this week with anglers in locations in and around Port Lincoln.
West Coast- Mixed reports from up and down the surf beaches over the last few weeks.
Some beaches have some schools of salmon, while others are bare. Some good-sized whiting have been caught from the beaches in the Sheringa/Elliston area.
Cockles were the standout bait to use. Venus Bay and Streaky Bay have been struggling with a lot of undersized whiting lately.
The bigger fish are there, but you need to work through a few fish to get them. Offshore there are still tuna getting caught out from scales bay and Elliston up to 15kg.
Coffin Bay- Inside the bay, whiting are still few and far between for legal ones.
Plenty of good size garfish still around along the ledge bulldog point and the brothers. Some decent snook have been caught on plastics and small divers trolling around the rocky ledges and reef points inside the bay.
With some nice warm evenings, there is some good gummy shark fishing to be had on dusk around seal corner and the brothers as well as out from Farm Beach.
Whiting are still in good number along the coast from Farm Beach and Frenchman's the bigger fish seem to be coming from the deeper water at the moment.
Offshore tuna are still scattered between all the usual spots in Rocky, Greenly Hummocks, Krause Rocks and Little Rocky.
Kingfish and samson have also been caught around the islands and offshore reefs when the weather allows with some good weather coming might be a good time to get out and have a go.
Port Lincoln- Garfish remain a popular target for land-based anglers fishing in and around Port Lincoln.
Most local and surrounding bays are holding fish, with Proper Bay, Murrays point, Boston Island, North Shore, Louth and Moonlight Bay proving reliable locations.
Yellowfin whiting are taking baits and lures on and off from beaches at the North Shore through to Tumby Bay and Port Neil.
North shore had reports of boaties doing well on squid in the morning and afternoons. Whiting have been hit and miss in the bay with the slow tides, but late afternoon seems to be the best time.
The jetty and local boats ramps have been producing some good squid in the afternoons and first thing in the morning.
Offshore tuna are still in good numbers from thistle right through to the Cabbage Patch, Williams, and Low Rocks. Kingfish and samson fish have also been landed fishing the offshore lumps and reefs.
Bottom bouncing has been good with nannygai, morwong, and the odd gummy being landed on the reefs and lumps around Williams thistle and low rocks.
Tumby Bay- Boaties fishing the Group have generally done well chasing whiting.
Most anglers managed to bag a feed of big fish around Revesby Island, which had included the southern end of the Island and around Spilsby and Sticky Islands which held good whiting too.
Squid are hit and miss out the groups, but most boaties are still managing a feed. Around the bay whiting are fishing well up towards the sand dunes and in the deeper water off the island.
Squid have been in good numbers in close and around the island also. There have been some good reports of blue crabs from around the sandhills and along Ski Beach.
Port Neil- King george whiting have been consistent for boaties.
Garfish and squid have also been caught in reasonable numbers. The Port Neill jetty has been producing some nice tommies, garfish, snook, and squid after dark and around the high tides.
Yellowfin have been caught on lures and bait off most beaches around town.
