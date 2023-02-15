Port Lincoln Times

Garfish becomes a popular target for anglers in and around Port Lincoln

By Steven Forstner
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:08am
A customer on Eyre Peninsula Fishing Adventures caught a big samson during their trip. Picture Supplied.

Garfish have been a popular target this week with anglers in locations in and around Port Lincoln.

