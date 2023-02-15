Port Lincoln Times

Personal white shark electric deterrents remain best option for now

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:16pm
White shark electric deterrent testing near the Neptune Islands. Picture supplied.

A study conducted by Flinder University has found personal electric white pointer shark deterrents just as effective as a larger, longer range prototype.

