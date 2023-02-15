Personal white shark electric deterrents remain best option for now

A study conducted by Flinder University has found personal electric white pointer shark deterrents just as effective as a larger, longer range prototype.
The university tested the larger, novel Ocean Guardian BOAT01 electric white shark deterrent device in both 80 volt and 150 volt configuration, but found no significant improvement over existing personally worn devices.
The tests were conducted near the Neptune Islands, just south of Port Lincoln.
Existing personal shark deterrents generally aim to protect the user within a few metres. The BOAT01 device is designed to protect a larger area (8 m deep 6 m wide), or to be linked together for greater spatial coverage.
Trials assessed the percentage of baits taken, distance between bait and shark, number of passes and whether sharks reacted to the deterrent.
White shark behaviour was affected by both versions of the BOAT01, reducing the proportion of baits taken by sharks by up to 48%.
However, the effects of these products on distance were small, with shark average distance to the bait being 2-3 metres even when the device was turned on, says researcher Madeline Riley, a PhD in Shark Bit Mitigation Measures from the Flinders University Southern Shark Ecology Group and Global Ecology Lab.
"Our findings provide further evidence that electric deterrents can reduce the risk of a shark bite but the limited effective radius of this product restricts its use to protecting areas within approximately 3 metres - which is similar to that of other previously tested electric deterrents."
Marine ecologist Professor Charlie Huveneers, who leads the Southern Shark Ecology Group at Flinders University, says the manufacturer of the BOAT01 devices has since reportedly modified its circuitry and electrodes with the aim of producing a stronger electric field with higher voltage than the model tested in this study.
