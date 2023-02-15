House of the Week | Recommended property

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 3
For those seeking a hideaway, you might have found it! Offering privacy and opportunities for a self-sufficient lifestyle, dreamers, poets and hobby farmers alike will all find sanctuary here. Steeped in local history, this circa 1910 country cottage situated on around 20 acres boasts loads of character and charm. Just imagine waking up to your own piece of countryside with a backdrop of rolling hills and plenty of nature. The kids will love the adventures to be had and the memories waiting to be made as you camp on your own property under the stars.
Starting as a humble dairy farm this gorgeous homestead still has many original period features which include beautiful stonework, timber floors, high ceilings, picture rails, leadlight and mantle pieces. Comprising of three generous bedrooms, formal lounge, eat in kitchen/meals and a second living space, the country cottage has been sympathetically updated to bring some modern comforts. The shedding too is practical and measures 15.5m x 7.8m with a 2.8m clearance to accommodate larger vehicles. Water is also a highlight with 22,000-gallon rainwater capacity, well and creek.
Approximately 20 mins from the CBD and 27 mins from Tumby Bay, enjoy a rural retreat that's still an easy commute into town or to a coastal getaway. Fishing, boating and everything Port Lincoln has to offer.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.