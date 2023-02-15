House of the Week | Recommended property

For those seeking a hideaway, you might have found it! Offering privacy and opportunities for a self-sufficient lifestyle, dreamers, poets and hobby farmers alike will all find sanctuary here. Steeped in local history, this circa 1910 country cottage situated on around 20 acres boasts loads of character and charm. Just imagine waking up to your own piece of countryside with a backdrop of rolling hills and plenty of nature. The kids will love the adventures to be had and the memories waiting to be made as you camp on your own property under the stars.