Four community sheds across the Eyre Peninsula will share in more than $600 000 of state government funding for its projects.
Sheds in Cleve, Cummins, Port Neill and Wudinna were four of 42 sheds throughout the country that received funding.
Cleve and Districts Men's Shed Inc received $21 406 for its Shed Partition/wall insulation project, Cummins and District Enterprise Committee received $4460 to upgrade its tools, The Port Neill Progress Association Inc received $4002 for its men's shed storage and Wudinna Districts Men's Shed Inc received $25 000 for a Men's Shed upgrade
This Grants SA Community Shed Funding Round has been administered by the Department of Human Services, and it comes on top of $870,000 distributed by the state government last October under its election commitment to invest in community sheds across South Australia.
64 per cent of this round of funding has been awarded to community sheds and projects in regional and remote South Australia.
Human Services minister Nat Cook said the State Government had recognised the "valuable" work community sheds play in communities through offering opportunities for social interaction, peer support, as well as learning new skills which has lead to members being able to contribute to their local area.
"I am delighted this Community Shed Funding Round supports a large number of community sheds in regional and remote South Australia, where the opportunities for social interactions can be more difficult to come by," Ms Cook said.
"It is also important that these grants are supporting sheds run by Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations like Kura Yerlo."
Ms Cook said she hoped the funding would increase the number of people who are able to access their local community shed and enjoy a safe, welcoming, and encouraging space.
