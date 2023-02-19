Port Lincoln Times

Community sheds in four towns across the region receive funds to upgrade facilities

Updated February 20 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:30am
Human Services minister Nat Cook - Community Sheds in Cleve, Cummins, Port Neill and Wudinna each shared in $600 000 worth of state government funding. Picture supplied.

Four community sheds across the Eyre Peninsula will share in more than $600 000 of state government funding for its projects.

Local News

