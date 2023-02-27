Port Lincoln Times

Labor Government invest $500 000 to work to reduce light pollution

Updated February 27 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:33pm
The Albanese Labor Government will invest $500,000 into reducing light pollution to protect species within different areas - Hooded plovers have been named as one of the species needing protection which are found on the Eyre Peninsula. Picture file.

An investment from the government will work to reduce light pollution near threatened species' coastal habitat, and Port Lincoln has been named as one of the priority areas.

Local News

