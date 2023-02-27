An investment from the government will work to reduce light pollution near threatened species' coastal habitat, and Port Lincoln has been named as one of the priority areas.
The Albanese Labor Government will invest $500,000 to reduce light pollution.
It has been stated many migratory shorebirds will also avoid roosting and feeding in areas that are artificially lit at night.
These grants will work to support the development of light pollution strategies and practical initiatives such as retrofitting problematic lighting across 15 priority locations.
The program is providing grants between $15,000 and $50,000 to:
Applications for the program are open until Thursday March 10 2023 for a range of eligible groups including councils, researchers, Indigenous organisations and state and territory agencies.
For further information on how to apply Reducing Light Pollution in Coastal Communities Program can be found here: www.business.gov.au/RLPCC
Team Leader of Landscape Operations with the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board Ben Smith said the funding would work to assist marine turtles, seabirds and migratory shorebirds.
"EPBC-listed shorebird species that can be found around Port Lincoln and surrounding areas include the Hooded Plover which is a resident shorebird species (here all year round) and the Red Knot, Curlew Sandpiper and Greater Sand Plover which are migratory species that reside in Australia to rest and feed during the Spring through to Autumn months," Mr Smith said.
"EPBC-listed seabird species that can be found around Port Lincoln and surrounding areas include the Crested Tern, Fairy Tern Little Penguin, White-faced Storm-Petrel and Short-tailed Shearwater."
Mr Smith said the board was encouraging community groups or local organisations who are interested in submitting an application to seek further information at https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/reducing-light-pollution-in-coastal-communities.
