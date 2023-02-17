Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee complete its work after 12 months

Updated February 17 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:38pm
Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee chair Peter Treloar - the committee has completed its work and has committed to its final decision of selecting Sleaford West as the chosen location for the new desalination plant. Picture file.

The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee, which was tasked to recommend an alternative site to Billy Lights Point has completed its work after 12 months of operating.

Local News

