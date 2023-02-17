The Eyre Peninsula Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee, which was tasked to recommend an alternative site to Billy Lights Point has completed its work after 12 months of operating.
The committee held 16 meetings across the year, as it was tasked with recommending an alternative site to Billy Lights Point.
This committee has remained committed to Sleaford West, as its members came to the conclusion this was the best placed to deliver water security to the Eyre Peninsula.
Committee chair Peter Treloar said the decision has been left with SA Water and the State Government.
Mr Treloar said he was expecting an announcement to be made soon.
The committee was given the opportunity to review the scientific reports provided by the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), SA Water and other marine consultants during its last meeting.
This involved presentations from SARDI scientists and the Marine Science Review Panel (MSRP).
The reports included an Oceanographic monitoring and far-field modelling Report, a Desalination Ecotoxicity Review Report, a Marine Habitat Video Analysis Report, and a Water Quality Report focusing primarily on Boston and Proper bays.
Mr Treloar said reviewing the further scientific research done in the Bay system was the final task for the committee. He said this had been a "valuable" and extensive process.
"We valued the opportunity to gain an understanding of the marine science for Boston and Proper bays, and I acknowledge the work of the independent Marine Science Review Panel in this process," Mr Treloar said.
"We understand this valuable information will also be presented to the Government to assist in their decision."
Mr Treloar thanked the committee members for showing "dedication" and "careful consideration" to the project, and that this was one of inclusion and social democracy.
"I also thank the SA Government and SA Water, for giving the community a significant role in contributing to making vital long-term decisions about what happens on the Eyre Peninsula," Mr Treloar said.
"The Committee remains committed to Sleaford West as the only location that delivers on social licence, with support of community leaders, the aquaculture industry, local government, property owners and the community, and we trust the Government will take this into consideration."
Mr Treloar acknowledge that a funding shortfall still exists, but this was the case with all other locations we considered."
Without a desalination plant, it is forecast the Eyre Peninsula will be without a sufficient supply of drinking water by 2025 - and that permanent damage could be caused to the Uley South Basin.
For information or to view the minutes of the Site Selection Committee meetings visit SA Water's Water Talks website: watertalks.sawater.com.au/desalination-eyre-peninsula
