Port Lincoln Times

Bushfire threatens Port Lincoln outskirts

By Lachlan Smith and Tristan Tobin
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An uncontrolled bushfire is burning on the outskirts of Port Lincoln, with the Country Fire Service placing a Emergency Warning message and a Watch and Act for the Southern, Western and Northern outskirts of Port Lincoln.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.