An uncontrolled bushfire is burning on the outskirts of Port Lincoln, with the Country Fire Service placing a Emergency Warning message and a Watch and Act for the Southern, Western and Northern outskirts of Port Lincoln.
3.45pm - IMPORTANT: There is also a Watch and Act PrepareTo Leave Warning for the northern and western outskirts of Port Lincoln as the bushfire may threaten your safety. A wind change expected at around 4pm to 5pm means the uncontrolled fire will probably change direction. People in the northern and western outskirts should leave now or prepare to defend their homes before the wind change.
The Emergency Warning for Stamford Drive, Kathai Drive, Noontina Drive, Hassel Road, and Pine Freezers Road continues, which means people can not leave or enter the area in a vehicle or on foot, as it is too late to leave.
A yellow Advice Message from the CFS is warning people that the fire is causing smoke to drift across the region and they are advised to close all doors and windows and stay indoors if the smoke is causing . Be careful when driving as smoke may reduce visibility.
For updates listen to your local ABC radio station on a battery powered radio, visit the CFS website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.
3.16pm - The CFS has stated at this stage there are 84 CFS volunteers in 26 trucks as well as National Parks and Wildlife Service and Metropolitan Fire Service personnel on the fireground as well as eight aircraft which includes firebombers and observational craft.
More appliances are heading to the incident, so people should be mindful when travelling in the city.
The firefighters also have support of SA Police, SES, Ambulance, council and private farm fire units.
Roads have been closed due to this incident including GRANTALA ROAD, BARLEY ROAD, WESTERN APPROACH ROAD and NOONTINA ROAD.
A full list of current road closures is available at https://traffic.sa.gov.au
At this time it is unknown when roads will be reopened.
2:40pm - A CFS volunteer on Nootina Drive have said the blaze had "gone through the dump", and they are "waiting for the wind to change" from a south-south easterly direction. A CFS member said the fire could not proceed much further in its current direction before hitting the ocean.
Local man Darryl Staunton, who was observing the fire near family property on the hill at Nootina Drive, said he had "I've seen a hell of big fire with lots of smoke and flames. It looked rather scary."
"If it wasn't for the planes and the CFS here and the other fire services it could have been a lot worse. They kept it in the right direction from the town. There are some buildings and sheds that are in trouble."
1.45pm - A uncontrolled bushfire is burning on the outskirts of Port Lincoln, with the Country Fire Service placing and Emergency Warning message for an area which includes a number of roads.
The Emergency Warning, sent at 1.45pm, on Thursday, February 16, has been issued for Stamford Drive, Kathai Drive, Noontina Drive, Hassel Road and Pine Freezers Road, with people warned to take shelter immediately in a solid building.
People can not leave or enter the area in a vehicle or on foot, as it it too late to leave because roads will not be safe.
CFS has warned the conditions are dangerous and firefighters are unable to prevent the fire from spreading and that there may be a loss of power, water, phone and data connections.
CFS currently has 42 resources and seven aircraft dealing with the blaze, which is burning in a south-south easterly direction towards the township of Port Lincoln.
1:34pm - Two CFS appliances were dispatched to a house under threat from fire on at Kathai Drive.
A spokesperson from the Department for Education stated the department is working with schools in the Port Lincoln area impacted by the fire.
"We are liaising with the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) about the situation," the spokesperson said.
"Communication has gone directly to impacted parents, who will also be advised if it is necessary to close any school tomorrow."
The department stated that it recommends the community monitor the CFS channels to keep up to date with the bushfires.
Country Fire Service published a 'Watch and Act Message' at 4:34 and stated that Port Lincoln, Stamford road fire was uncontrolled, and that this grass fire was burning in a south - south easterly direction towards Western Approach Road, Pine Freezers Road and Blue Fin Road.
Conditions were continually changing, and the organisation stated it expected the direction of the wind to change at around 4 - 5pm.
The organisation stated this change could cause the fire to change direction and it would move towards the northern and western outskirts of Port Lincoln.
People in the northern and western outskirts were told to leave these areas or be prepared to defend their homes before the wind changed direction.
Port Lincoln Special School principal Matt Syme said the students and staff evacuated to the Port Lincoln library as through its Emergency Action Plan and advice from the Security and Emergency Management Team.
"Everything ran smoothly and I could not be more proud of the students and staff," Mr Syme said. "Many thanks to the parents and families for their calm and supportive actions.
"Many thanks also to Louise and the staff at Port Lincoln Library, as well as the members of the public, for making our students feel so welcome."
Mr Syme said the library was a "wonderful asset" to the city in more ways than one.
Do not rely on a single source for warning information.
For emergencies call Triple Zero (000).
