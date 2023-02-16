Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln local stands for Premier's Climate Change Council

Updated February 17 2023 - 11:29am, first published February 16 2023 - 11:30am
Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie is vying for a spot on the state's climate change council. Picture supplied.

Councillor Jack Ritchie has been nominated by civic leadership to stand for a position on the Premier's Climate Change Council.

