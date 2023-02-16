Councillor Jack Ritchie has been nominated by civic leadership to stand for a position on the Premier's Climate Change Council.
The primary role of the climate change council is to provide independent advice to the Minister for Environment and Water on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.
If successful in securing a place on the council, Mr Ritchie would serve a three year term, alongside his role as Deputy Mayor of Port Lincoln.
The Premier Climate Change Council was formed in 2008. Council members can be appointed from a range of sectors, including state and local government, the business community, the environmental and conservation sector, the scientific community, and other sectors of the state's community more generally.
Mr Ritchie was nominated by his council peers for a spot on the climate body in a special council meeting held late last month.
