Bushfires once again came to Port Lincoln on Thursday, with 36 degree temperatures and strong winds from the north spreading blazes along the city's southwestern outskirts.
The extent of damage to structures was not yet clear, but the CFS indicated homes had likely been impacted.
Fire crews battled outbreaks near Western Approach Road, Stamford Drive, Kathai Drive, Noontina Drive, Hassel Road and Pine Freezers Road from around 1pm on Thursday, February 16.
The fire began in scrublands south of the city and burned south towards Proper Bay throughout the day.
Winds carried blazes down the hills and into the city dump, which remained alight and billowing black smoke at 7pm on Thursday night. By that time all other fires had been brought under control or put out.
Fire had impacted several several structures on the city's southwestern outskirts, including industrial buildings and likely some houses. At least one house on Kathai Drive had come under threat from fire earlier in the afternoon.
"...several properties were saved due to the diligent and timely response by all emergency service personnel," the CFS said in a statement.
On Thursday night the CFS warned Port Lincoln residents to stay indoors as thick smoke from the remaining blaze at the waste dump could prove hazardous. The fire was expected to burn for several days.
By evening risk to the community had been downgraded to advice to stay alert for embers carried on changing southerly winds that could spread fires north.
Local man Darryl Staunton, who was observing the fire at around 2.30pm near family property on Nootina Drive, said he had "seen a hell of big fire with lots of smoke and flames."
"It looked rather scary. If it wasn't for the planes and the CFS here and the other fire services it could have been a lot worse. They kept it in the right direction from the town. There are some buildings and sheds that are in trouble," he said.
By 3pm, 84 CFS volunteers in 26 trucks were fighting the blaze, assisted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Metropolitan Fire Service, Police, SES and eight aircraft including firebombers and observational planes.
More resources would arrive to during the day, including CFS specialists from Adelaide.
Special school evacuated
Port Lincoln Special School principal Matt Syme said the students and staff evacuated from the school campus on Barley Road to the Port Lincoln Library on advice from the Security and Emergency Management Team.
"Everything ran smoothly and I could not be more proud of the students and staff," Mr Syme said.
"Many thanks to the parents and families for their calm and supportive actions."
"Many thanks also to Louise and the staff at Port Lincoln Library, as well as the members of the public, for making our students feel so welcome."
Clubs throw open doors
Clubs around Port Lincoln made their premises available for locals and visitors seeking a safe place during the emergency. The spaces had been lightly used during the day, and the council-run 'comfort centre' at Kirton Point Bowling Club closed at 6.30pm.
The Port Lincoln RSL and Yacht Club had made their spaces available. Around 10 people had passed through the Yacht Club during the day.
Member of the Port Lincoln Yacht Club Kath Walker had made arrangements to open up the air conditioned facility to "offer a little bit of help" to anyone displaced by emergency evacuation orders or struggling to deal with the heat.
Locals using the space included Tamikah Patterson, who had fled her home near Western Approach Road with her young son at 1pm. By 6pm Thursday night, she was unaware if her house had been impacted by the fire.
"We're hoping for the best. Fingers crossed," she said.
"When the planes are right over your house, you know it's too close for comfort."
Hannah Patterson, also there with her son, said previous experiences with bushfires had led the family to the centre.
"When so many generations have been through Black Tuesday, Black Wednesday. As soon as you see black smoke like that you just pack up. Because it just changes so quickly," she said.
Damage assessment will take time
Speaking on Thursday night Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said it would take some time before the full extent of the damage from the fires was known.
"We really don't have any intel on what's actually happened on the fireground itself," she said.
"What the extent of the damages are or anything like that at this time. Until the roads are opened up and business owners and families can go back and have a look."
She said the events of Thursday likely brought back painful memories for some.
"I especially recognise those who have been triggered by the smoke. We've had previous fires in Port Lincoln, so that may cause distress," Ms Mislov said.
While council facilities like the waste dump and the animal pound had been safely evacuated of staff, Ms Mislov believed they had likely been damaged in the blaze.
"The resource recovery centre (waste dump) had been evacuated early, and the pound also had been evacuated. There was only one dog in residence there," she said.
"I anticipate there could be damage there. I believe they have sprinkler systems as well, but the extent of that won't be known until staff are allowed to return and do their checks."
Ms Mislov thanked CFS crews and volunteers, other emergency services and members of the community for their efforts across the day, noting CFS crews from Tumby and Coffin Bays were "in the thick of it" on Bluefin Road.
"What I'd really like to do is thank the emergency services... for responding very quickly. There was a waterbomber helicopter that made a real difference," she said.
"Lots of aerial craft. Lots of on-ground appliances. It's great to have those units."
"I've also had contact with the acting mayor in Whyalla and Mayor Dean Johnson from Kimba. It's great to have their support and to know we're not in this alone."
