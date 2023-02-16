Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln fires claim structures and rubbish dump

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:01pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An SES worker stands at the corner of Proper Bay Road and Pine Freezers Road, as the rubbish dump burns in the background. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Bushfires once again came to Port Lincoln on Thursday, with 36 degree temperatures and strong winds from the north spreading blazes along the city's southwestern outskirts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.