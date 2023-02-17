Port Lincoln Times

Country Fire Service deliver messages to help protect the community from toxic fumes

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 11:01am
City of Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov on Proper Bay road where bushfires had damaged land close to the road. Ms Mislov said CFS and EPA had been delivering important messages around how people could protect themselves from toxic fumes while emergency organisations continue to extinguish the fires burning at the Resource Recovery Centre. Picture Lachlan Smith.

CFS are still working to extinguish the flames at council's Resource Recovery Centre and one of its main concerns is around protecting people in the area from toxic fumes, City of Port Lincoln Council mayor Diana Mislov told the Times.

Local News

