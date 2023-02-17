CFS are still working to extinguish the flames at council's Resource Recovery Centre and one of its main concerns is around protecting people in the area from toxic fumes, City of Port Lincoln Council mayor Diana Mislov told the Times.
Ms Mislov said EPA and CFS had advised that people shut their windows to protect themselves from the fumes.
"Veolia has evacuated all of their vehicles from the Port Lincoln Resource Recovery Centre so the rubbish dump collection should not be impacted," Ms Mislov said.
Ms Mislov said it may take Veolia longer than usual to collect rubbish as there could be some streets that are affected by road closures.
She said the rubbish would be taken to Glenfield landfill located near Port Neil.
Ms Mislov said council would move on to assess any other damage that had been done to council's infrastructure once the fires had been completely extinguished.
"I am hopeful in the next couple of days the fire will be extinguished but we will just have to be patient with that," Ms Mislov said.
"It is the ropes and the fishing industry waste so that just takes a long time to combust."
Ms Mislov said CFS stated 143 hectares had been burnt out and six buildings were damaged.
She said she was hoping council would follow up on native vegetation planning following the bushfires, and that council would assess how it manages native vegetation into the future.
"I think this is particularly important since we have had summer rains that have fueled excessive regrowth where the scrub has become denser, it has accelerated bushfire conditions," Ms Mislov said.
"I think it is an opportunity to look at native veg control bushfire fire breaks any type of preventative measures that we can take to try and minimise this risk."
Ms Mislov said she was hoping council would connect with the Department of Environment and Water the landscape boards as well as other councils who would be facing similar issues in developing these plans.
She said she had already spoken to conservationists, environmentalists and developers, and the first topic they discussed was how they could give support and assistance.
"They did move the conversation to native vegetation and I think there is an opportunity to work with traditional methods of back burning," Ms Mislov said.
Ms Mislov said SES had been on the ground removing debris from the site, and that individuals could contact the SES if there were any concerns around hazards on their own property that could be removed.
"We have had an outpouring of support from the community and Community House have volunteered to make meals for anyone who has been affected so that that is one less thing for them to think about while they are cleaning up," Ms Mislov said.
"The community will come together and support each other during this process of clean up."
Ms Mislov said council's office was open to anyone who was looking for different avenues of support.
"They can contact council and we can put them in contact with the right community organisation," Ms Mislov said.
"It might be for housing, it might be for mental health support, it might be a whole host of things... council will be the best place to redirect enquiries."
