Crews of fire fighters continue to work on Port Lincoln bushfires to prepare for challenging weather return

By Lachlan Smith and Tristan Tobin
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 4:42pm
Minister for Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services Joe Szakacs (back left), chief executive of Metropolitan Fire Service Michael Morgan AFSM, Chief executive officer of Country Fire Service Brett Loughlin AMFS and Member for Flinders Sam Telfer at a press conference that was called at Stamford Drive in Port Lincoln. Mr Loughlin urged the community to stay away from the areas affected by the bushfires and asked people continue to protect themselves from the toxic fumes from the fires ensuing at the dump. Picture Tristan Tobin.

There were 12 different fire trucks from the MFS, the Department of Environment and Water and Country Fire Service working on the fire ground and 50 firefighters on site in Port Lincoln, Chief executive officer of Country Fire Service Brett Loughlin amfs said at a press conference on Stamford Drive today.

