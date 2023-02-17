Port Lincoln Times

Oyster business in narrow escape from flames

By Lachlan Smith and Tristan Tobin
Updated February 18 2023 - 2:41pm, first published February 17 2023 - 4:42pm
Coffin Bay Oysters Pty Ltd part-owner Tim Lilley and his twin daughters Sadie (left) and Olive, stand in front of the trees and industrial waste that nearly claimed the family business. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Part owner of Coffin Bay Oysters Pty Ltd Tim Lilley said the Pine Freezers Road business had a close call with the Port Lincoln fires this week.

