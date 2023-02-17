Oyster business in narrow escape from flames

Part owner of Coffin Bay Oysters Pty Ltd Tim Lilley said the Pine Freezers Road business had a close call with the Port Lincoln fires this week.
"I didn't realise the business was under threat until I was coming up Western Approach Road and got blocked off and seen the smoke from there. I realised the factory was under threat and got in from about 2pm," Mr Lilley said
"I was lucky enough to get in and flag down the CFS, who then flagged down the MFS and then managed to fend it off the building and it getting up further into the roof."
Fire roared south east through trees standing on a 20-metre gap between the oyster business and a neighbouring property.
Mr Lilley's sister Bianca Theodosiou said she had spoken to CFS chief Greg Napier who told her throughout his 30 years on the job he had never seen a fire go between two buildings the way it did without destroying them.
In the gap between the two buildings stood two large fiberglass tanks containing old, solidified fish fat from a now departed business. The tanks combusted metres away from Mr Lilly's property, sending flames and black smoke high into the air and melting the oyster business's power cabling which ran along a pedestrian bridge between the two properties.
"They had all the leftover fish fat stored in fibreglass tanks underneath our power supply... they caught fire and were the cause of some damage to the side of the building I guess," Mr Lilley said.
Fire did enter the oyster business's roof space. CFS crews fighting the blaze told Mr Lilley he was likely to lose the building, but crews knocked holes in the eaves, sprayed water, and got the fire under control.
The business produces oven-ready kilpatrick oysters. The next challenge they faced was protecting their stock.
Ms Theodosiou said the team had to move 4000 dozen oysters that would have spoiled without power to keep them cool. A neighbouring business came to their aid.
Dennis Transport, located nearby, bought a freezer truck over and helped load in the oysters that had to be moved out.
"They also took a boat and a few other bits and pieces like that to get them out the yard," she said.
After the flames near their premises were brought under control, the family was told by the CFS to keep checking on their site every two hours as their roof had been marked as a sleeper fire.
"There was a bit of fire in the roof and it just needs to be monitored across the weekend," Ms Theodosiou said.
Ms Theodosiou said when they left their premises on Friday night, the structure of their building seemed fine but accessories had been damaged.
"Having a closer look today, all the plastic around the doors were burnt out," she said.
"Plastic has melted over our exhaust fans."
In the frenzy to protect his business and property Tim Lilly wrapped his shirt around his face and "skull dragged" his camper trailer away from the fires running alongside the building.
"He just connected the car to the chains and dragged it without putting it on because his tow hitch was not correct," Ms Theodosiou said.
Ms Theodosiou said Tim was quickly given a uniform to wear to protect himself when two fire trucks arrived at the scene.
Fighting the rubbish dump fire
By Thursday there were 12 fire trucks from the Metropolitan Fire Service, the Department of Environment and Water and CFS working on the fire ground and 50 firefighters on site in Port Lincoln, chief executive officer of the CFS Brett Loughlin said at a press conference on Stamford Drive on Friday.
Mr Loughlin said crews were continued to be supported by aircrafts as required.
"Residents in the area should not be alarmed as we will be in this area for days to come," he said.
"We have more challenging weather forecast ahead of next week so we have to get a lot of work done between now and that weather returning to make sure that this fire does not flare up again."
Mr Loughlin said residents were urged to be cautious while moving around fire affected areas.
"If you do not live directly in the area we ask that people still stay away from this as it is still an active fire ground that is being worked on," Mr Loughlin said.
"In terms of the rubbish dump that was directly impacted yesterday and has produced thick clouds of smoke that has directly impacted Port Lincoln and surrounds overnight."
Mr Loughlin said the CFS was anticipating that the dump would continue to burn in the coming days.
"Firefighters from the CFS and MFS have bought a range of specialist equipment here and our attempt will be to combat that fire as best we can.
"But given the type of fire material, the amount of thermal energy that has been released it is not going to be an easy task for our firefighters."
"People should still expect that that smoke is going to impact the surrounding areas for days to come and it will be particularly noticeable overnight as that cooler air comes in and traps some of the smoke in around the community."
Mr Loughlin said its crews had worked hard in "horrendous" conditions, and the team had saved "far more" than what was lost yesterday.
"We should all be immensely proud of their efforts," Mr Loughlin said.
Mr Loughlin said rubbish dumps were awful places to have fires, and the dump fire had created another hazard for the firefighters.
"If you think about the stuff that goes into household rubbish and disappears into the truck and we do not see it again, when that catches fire there is range of materials that becomes a hazard to our firefighters," Mr Loughlin said.
"There is also a range of fishing nets and things like that at this facility and that is an extra thing that our fire fighters are dealing with."
