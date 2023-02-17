Owners of Coffin Bay Oysters Bianca Theodosiou and her husband Pauly had a close call with the Port Lincoln fires as their shed is located on 29 Pine Freezers road.
After the flames near their premises were brought under control, they were told by the Country Fire Service to keep checking on their site every two hours as the area had been marked as a sleeper fire.
"There was a bit of fire in the roof and it just needs to be monitored across the weekend," Ms Theodosiou said.
Ms Theodosiou said she had spoken to CFS chief Greg Napier who said throughout his 30 years in the role, he had never seen a fire go through two buildings the way it did between their business and another without destroying the buildings.
"It ripped through all the trees and there were two full fiber glass tanks of fish fat that did not belong to us that went up - the flames were so high," Ms Theodosiou said.
"They got into our two-story building roof and the cfs had to put holes through the eaves to put a hose in there."
Ms Theodosiou said when they left their premises last night, they thought the structure of their building was fine.
"Having a closer look today, all the plastic around the doors were all burnt out," Ms Theodosiou said.
"Plastic has melted over our exhaust fans."
Ms Theodosiou said the team had to move 4000 dozen oysters as the main power line had been damaged from the heat.
She said her brother Tim "skull dragged" his camper trailer away while the fires were ensuing which was parked on their property in an attempt to save it.
"He just connected the car to the chains and dragged it without putting it on because his tow hitch was not correct," Ms Theodosiou said.
"I was calling triple zero at this point because we had absolutely no help and we needed units there."
Ms Theodosiou said Tim was quickly given a uniform to wear to protect himself after the call two units came to the scene.
"We produce oven ready kilpatrick oysters and we have got a really expensive machine in there that is handmade,"
"It took eight months to make so that was our main concern was to save that."
Ms Theodosiou said they had more help from the team at Dennis Transport who are located nearby as they bought their freezer truck over and loaded in the oysters that had to be moved out.
"They also took a boat and a few other bits and pieces like that to get them out the yard," Ms Theodosiou said.
Meanwhile, there were 12 fire trucks from the Metropolitan Fire Service, the Department of Environment and Water and CFS working on the fire ground and 50 firefighters on site in Port Lincoln, chief executive officer of the CFS Brett Loughlin said at a press conference on Stamford Drive on Friday.
Mr Loughlin said crews were continued to be supported by aircrafts as required.
"Residents in the area should not be alarmed as we will be in this area for days to come," he said.
"We have more challenging weather forecast ahead of next week so we have to get a lot of work done between now and that weather returning to make sure that this fire does not flare up again."
Mr Loughlin said residents were urged to be cautious while moving around fire affected areas.
"If you do not live directly in the area we ask that people still stay away from this as it is still an active fire ground that is being worked on," Mr Loughlin said.
"In terms of the rubbish dump that was directly impacted yesterday and has produced thick clouds of smoke that has directly impacted Port Lincoln and surrounds overnight."
Mr Loughlin said the CFS was anticipating that the dump would continue to burn in the coming days.
"Firefighters from the CFS and MFS have bought a range of specialist equipment here and our attempt will be to combat that fire as best we can.
"But given the type of fire material, the amount of thermal energy that has been released it is not going to be an easy task for our firefighters."
"People should still expect that that smoke is going to impact the surrounding areas for days to come and it will be particularly noticeable overnight as that cooler air comes in and traps some of the smoke in around the community."
Mr Loughlin said its crews had worked hard in "horrendous" conditions, and the team had saved "far more" than what was lost yesterday.
"We should all be immensely proud of their efforts," Mr Loughlin said.
Mr Loughlin said rubbish dumps were awful places to have fires, and the dump fire had created another hazard for the firefighters.
"If you think about the stuff that goes into household rubbish and disappears into the truck and we do not see it again, when that catches fire there is range of materials that becomes a hazard to our firefighters," Mr Loughlin said.
"There is also a range of fishing nets and things like that at this facility and that is an extra thing that our fire fighters are dealing with."
