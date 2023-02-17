Port Lincoln Times

By Lachlan Smith and Tristan Tobin
Updated February 18 2023 - 9:08am, first published February 17 2023 - 4:42pm
Minister for Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services Joe Szakacs (back left), chief executive of Metropolitan Fire Service Michael Morgan AFSM, Chief executive officer of Country Fire Service Brett Loughlin AMFS and Member for Flinders Sam Telfer at a press conference that was called at Stamford Drive in Port Lincoln. Mr Loughlin urged the community to stay away from the areas affected by the bushfires and asked people continue to protect themselves from the toxic fumes from the fires ensuing at the dump. Picture Tristan Tobin.

Owners of Coffin Bay Oysters Bianca Theodosiou and her husband Pauly had a close call with the Port Lincoln fires as their shed is located on 29 Pine Freezers road.

