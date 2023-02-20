Local intergenerational playgroup 'Young at Heart' has started again this year every Wednesday where attendees have had the opportunity to hear from different guest speakers each week.
The program brings the young children together with the over 60s for an afternoon of fun through different activities at the Unity Hill Uniting Church on New West Road for a 1:30pm start.
Organiser Sue Hodgson said the playgroup had grown since its first session last year in August, and there was plenty more room for growth.
"We are keen for more people to come along and we would warmly welcome new faces," Mrs Hodgson said.
"My word to people is to please come along. If you are sitting at home alone and you would love something to do, we have got a lot of friendly people ready to welcome you."
"Mrs Hodgson said some of the core activities each week included playdough, a drawing/colouring table, a craft activity, some physical activities as well as dress ups.
"We have a bus-load of people who come down from Pioneer Village Retirement Home and we have a group of children from the Toy Box Childcare Centre who walk up the hill each week, along with members of the community," Mrs Hodgson said.
The program welcomes a different special guest artist each week to bring a new flavour or focus for the week.
"This week we had a lady bringing in her penguin collection," Mrs Hodgson said. "The children loved having a room full of stuffed toys for everyone to play with."
Mrs Hodgson said other examples of special guest artists included a musician, a spinner, a weaver and a face painter.
"We try and base our theme around the guest speaker too," Mrs Hodgson said.
Mrs Hodgson said if there was anyone out there who had a craft skill or a talent to share as a possible guest artist, she would love them to make contact with her on 0478 638 812.
She said that after a free play session for around 45 minutes, the group came together to sing songs and learn more about their guest artist.
"Then we have a fruit time together, as Drakes Supermarket has kindly donated fruit for us each week," Mrs Hodgson said.
"Each child pairs up with an older person (as well as their carer) and we have a question/topic for them to discuss to encourage conversation while they are eating their bowl of fruit."
Mrs Hodgson said the adults and children were creating a stronger connection with each other during this time and this had been "delightful" to see.
Once the children head home, the adults stay on and have a chat over a cuppa and scones.
