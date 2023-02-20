Ochre Ribbon Week: Locals empower women against domestic abuse

Two leading local women's organisations gathered last week to mark the ongoing fight to reduce domestic violence and abuse in South Australia's Indigenous communities.
The women of Yarredi Services and Family Violence Legal Service Aboriginal Corporation (FVLSAC) came together in Port Lincoln to mark Ochre Ribbon Week, a calendar event seeking to raise awareness of the impacts of violence against Indigenous women and children.
The groups held a meet and greet morning tea at a Yarredi centre in Port Lincoln to remind local women of all backgrounds that help is available.
"It's around acknowledging that there are increased incidents of violence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities," Yarredi Services executive officer Sharyn Potts said.
Violence against Indigenous women and children is not always committed by Aboriginal people, and the reasons for the higher numbers are complex and historic, said FVLSAC principal legal officer Julie Detchon.
"When you combine the impacts of that violence and the ongoing impacts colonisation and the intergenerational trauma, that all contributes to the issues," she said.
The National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children 2022-2032 found "Indigenous women are 34 times more likely to be hospitalised because of violence than non-Indigenous women. They report three times as many incidents of sexual violence as non-Indigenous women, and are more likely to be killed due to assault."
Both organisations offer support to local women, with FVLSAC specialising in helping Indigenous residents.
"We help people who are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander who are victim survivors of family violence and sexual assault," Ms Detchon said.
"We also help people who may not be Aboriginal themselves, but who are the carers of Aboriginal children, so they might have had a child with an Aboriginal partner, or they may be a relative of that child."
The organisation provides free legal help to Indigenous people from Port Augusta, along the Eyre Peninsula, and over to Ceduna, assisting with matters including family law, child protection, intervention orders and victims of crime compensation claims.
"I feel very privileged to be working with this organisation and with the Indigenous community. There's enormous strength in this community with the clients that we see," Ms Detchon said.
The organisation exists to help Indigenous people navigate what are often difficult and emotional legal issues.
"When people come to us they're often in this world of confusion and misinformation, and they might be worried about their safety or the safety of their children," Ms Detchon said.
"It's being able to put people's minds at rest, and being able to help the achieve a better outcome for themselves and their children."
Yarredi Services helps women from all backgrounds. It started as a women's shelter in 1979, but has expanded to offer much more than a few nights of safe haven.
"We have accomodation, counselling and support, within a case management framework, so we can assist women and their children to escape and to be safe. Not only at the time, but helping them to move on," Yarredi boss Sharyn Potts said.
The organisation helps around 300 families a year and staff can be reached 24 hours a day by phone.
"Quite often [women] don't know if it's bad enough for them to be there. And we would say that if they are not feeling ok about something then it's probably well and truly bad enough."
The organisation also delivers early intervention and prevention programs seeking to empower women with information and even self defence techniques.
"We also have a worker that does the domestic violence disclosure scheme. So women can get information about a partner's previous domestic violence history," Ms Potts said.
