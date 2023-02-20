Port Lincoln Times

Meet the local: Port Lincoln's Sharyn Potts

By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Yarredi Services executive officer Sharyn Potts has spent 36 years helping women and children in Port Lincoln. Picture supplied.

Sharyn Potts has been helping protect those experiencing domestic abuse in Port Lincoln for 36 years. She has been the executive officer of women's organisation Yarredi Services since 1998.

