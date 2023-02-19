Port Lincoln Times

'Long and skinny or short and fat': council considers shrinking jetty to get more value from renewal works

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln council has discussed shortening or thinning down the jetty to make renewal funding go further. The conversation is in the very early stages and any plans would need to proceed through community consultation before being signed off. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A special briefing of councillors last week heard two options to help cover the cost of renewing the town jetty include making parts of it thinner or shortening it outright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.