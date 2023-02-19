'Long and skinny or short and fat': council considers shrinking jetty to get more value from renewal works

A special briefing of councillors last week heard two options to help cover the cost of renewing the town jetty include making parts of it thinner or shortening it outright.
Council had engaged Maritime Constructions to assess the structure and provide advice on how the city can get the most from the $2.1 million it has allocated towards renewing the jetty as part of its $7.2 million foreshore redevelopment plan.
Early ideas for making the money go further include making parts of the mid-section of the jetty thinner, or removing the end of the jetty from bent 31 onwards. Bent 31 sits at a point beyond the swimming enclosure.
Any changes that would reduce the overall size of the jetty would need to go through the infrastructure minister for approval, demonstrating proof of community engagement and the benefits of the change.
Councillors being briefed in the meeting were told these ideas were preliminary, and much hinged on the findings of a report due back from Maritime Constructions at the end of February. The meeting was described as an early conversation to help understand "what are some of the options council may deem acceptable."
One councillor present at the meeting described the two options being discussed as "long and skinny or short and fat." Other members said they were not enthusiastic about either option.
The town jetty has been lengthened and shortened several times during its life, and was the first jetty constructed on the Eyre Peninsula. Built as a commercial jetty in 1857, it was originally 150 metres long, extending into three metres of water at low tide.
It was lengthened to 201 metres to provide a depth of 3.6 metres in 1859. It was lengthened twice more to a maximum of 222 metres but no greater depth was achieved. It was shortened in 1937 to its current 218 metres. It is three metres wide.
The meeting heard, "The existing jetty has structural integrity issues and surface deterioration that needs to be stabilised for ongoing recreational use into the future." Problems include deteriorating piles and cross bracing.
Council employees speaking at the meeting said there were currently four priorities for the jetty works. Ranked in order of importance these were:
These priorities were described as fluid, and dependent on the incoming report from Maritime Constructions.
Any options would need to be explored through community consultation, including the appetite among commercial tourist boat operators to use the jetty as a mooring point.
Any work to the jetty was likely to proceed from May to October in the year of commencement. It was not clear in the meeting whether work would commence in 2023 or 2024, but council must have completed its application for state funds for the works by November this year.
The meeting heard the swimming enclosure would also be inaccessible while the jetty was being upgraded.
Council managers flagged much of the spend could go towards fixing structural issues, meaning aesthetic upgrades to decking and handrails may not be achievable from the $2.1 million in allocated funds.
This prompted a conversation among councillors about community fundraising to help pay for some additional works.
Councils elsewhere in the state have run community fundraising programs to help fund jetty upgrades, including providing local businesses an opportunity to sponsor new decking planks.
