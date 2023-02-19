What a lovely day we had for our Semi-final of the season, as Roadrunners and Squaws competed in all grades to battle it out for a ticket into the grand final in two weeks' time on March 4.
A Grade
Squaws def Roadrunners 10-3
Roadies started in the batters' box, but three fly balls meant three quick outs.
Squaws scored two, double baggers to young Ella Simpson and Jacinta Packer before they were sent back to the field.
Roadies again did not score; a safe hit came from Brooke Matcham, however, a double play stopped them in their tracks. Squaws were unable to score three up and three outs as there was clean fielding from Roadies.
Kahsha Judge and Tessa Rusden both secured safe hits in the third, however, they were not able to advance the diamond to score.
Ella Simpson, Anna TeWano, Ella Blewit and Jacinta all had outfield hits and managed to score two.
Melissa Morton had a safe hit which was followed by a two bagger to Jessica Woolford which brought in two runs for Roadies to put them on the score board.
Squaws Mahlia Vlassco and Kia Bascomb both hit safely and was bought around the diamond by team mates to both score.
One run each was added to the tallies in the fifth innings, as both teams defence were doing their job in the field.
A two bagger was hit by Roadies Tessa and Squaws Ella Blewit and Mahlia who both had safe hits.
Sixth bat for Roadies had Melissa hit safe to left but was left on base with outs made. Three came over the plate for Squaws, as Ella Simpson and Shyane McDonald both hit two baggers to centre.
Last chance at bat for Roadies was unsuccessful as there were three quick outs made. Squaws move straight into the Grand final in two weeks' time.
Roadies will battle against Shields next week for a second chance.
