Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners beat Squaws by 11 to slot into the B grade softball grand final

Updated February 20 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 9:55am
Bron Warland winds up to hit for Roadrunners in the B grade game. Picture Jack Davies.

Roadrunners beat Squaws by 11 in the Port Lincoln b grade softball semi final, as Squaws will now face Shields next week for the second chance.

