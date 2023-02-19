Roadrunners beat Squaws by 11 in the Port Lincoln b grade softball semi final, as Squaws will now face Shields next week for the second chance.
Roadrunners def Squaws 18-7
Roadies were first in the batters' box, and safe hits came from Bron Warland, Tegan Newman and Emily Pobke who helped to score three.
Squaws bat had safe hits from Suzanne Scanlon, Jakoda Skinn and Jennie-Lee TeWano but only crossed one with runners stranded on base.
Second bat for both teams was short lived with four up to face the pitcher but only one batter getting to base before out were made to finish the innings.
Tegan and Emily both had safe out field hits along with Jess Noske and Mel Shadwell having double baggers allowing four over the plate in the third.
Jayde Warren hit safely as did Jakoda, Jennie-Lee and Sharon Kemp but Roadies field was tight and kept them to only one additional run added.
Neither team managed to cross any runs in the fourth as both teams got on base but did not advance to score.
Roadies crossed five next, a double bagger to Tanya Habner which was helped along with safe hits and a good eye from all batters.
Squaws only managed to cross one as youngster Matilda Packer had the only safe hit at bat.
Another five scored in the sixth for Roadies through safe hits and errors in the field. Squaws backed this up and scored only second, Brooke Green had a right field safe hit before out were made.
Last innings and Roadies Tanya had a three bagger who was the only runner over the plate to add to the tally.
Squaws managed to score two at last bat, Jayde, Jennie-Lee and Sharon all had outfield hits as Roadies took the win.
