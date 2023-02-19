Indians beat Saints by four this week in Port Lincoln A grade baseball.
A Grade
Indians beat Saints 8-4
The Indians claimed top spot on the A Grade ladder with a victory over the underperforming Saints.
With one round to go in the minor round the Indians have secured the double chance in the upcoming finals while the Saints are left struggling to find some answers for their repeated dismal displays.
The Indians batted first and quickly scored three runs off of Saints starting pitcher Jaydn Blewitt.
Colby Syversten, Wesley Bilney Snr, and Jake Turner all hit singles into the outfield, and got into scoring position with their aggressive base running.
The Saints infielders Broden Dennins, Blake Staughton and Chris Hester, relieved the pressure with some good fielding, throwing and catching to end the inning.
The top of the line-up batters for Saints attacked starting pitcher Jake Turner as three runs were scored in the bottom of the inning.
Liam Dennis and Dylan Blewitt hit infield singles and Mitchell Roberts reached base on an error. They duplicated their rivals through good baserunning to give the game an exciting start.
Both pitchers settled down to prevent any scoring in the next two innings. The defensive highlight was a double play by Saints right fielder Dean Miller.
Miller took a nice catch and threw a bullet back to first base to catch the runner who tried to make it back to the bag.
The Saints took a one run lead in the bottom of the fourth. Chris Hester lined an opposite field single into right field and advanced on a walk and a hit batter, before he scored from third on a fielder's choice.
Indians pitcher Turner found something extra to kill the Saints rally, got the top of the Saints line up out on a strike out and two routine infield outs.
In spite of the fact that Saints pitcher Blewitt had shut out the Indians for three innings, he was relieved in the top of the fifth.
The result was three walks, a hit batsman, two doubles, a single, a wild throw and five runs.
The Saints were unable to respond in their last time at bat and will go to North Shields next week to play the last game in the minor round as underdogs.
Indians will face Coyotes at Ravendale. Both teams will be fighting to finish in second place. Jake Turner was the winning pitcher with seven strike outs.
Best batters were Wesley Bilney Snr. who went a perfect 1000 with two singles. Kieren Vermeulen two doubles, and Jake Turner two singles.
Game totals: Indians eight runs 10 hits two errors
Saints four runs four hits two errors
Next week's games
Under 16 games: 5:30 pm
B Grade: 7:15 pm
A Grade: 9:00 pm
Dorward Oval in North Shields and Ravendale Sporting Complex in Port Lincoln.
