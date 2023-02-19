B grade
Indians win 14-10
Saints recent run of good luck ended in comical fashion with the strains of The Three Stooges music in the background.
The Saints committed 10 errors and gave up a six run lead in the last inning which saw 13 Indian batters come to the plate.
The Saints had five players on the bench at the start of the game but none at the finish when Fiore Fillipo injured his back but had to stay in the game in spite of his obvious discomfort.
Both teams combined for a total of 15 hits, which was matched by the 15 errors committed.
In the end it was simply a matter of which team wanted to lose the most. In spite of the loss, Saints will still finish the season as minor premiers.
The Indians will face Coyotes next week with the opportunity to secure second place and the coveted double chance in the finals.
Martin Sheridan was the winning pitcher as he finished with two strike outs. The best batter was Indians Graham Bilney who batted a perfect 1000 with three safe hits.
Game Totals: Indians 14 runs eight hits five errors
Saints 10 runs seven hits 10 errors
