Indians won by six against Saints in Port Lincoln under 16s baseball this week.
Indians top Saints 12-6
The Indians will finish the season in second place with the distinct possibility of facing top side Coyotes three times in four weeks.
Timmy Dennis was the winning pitcher as Jyezaiah Cook preserved the win, as he came on in relief in the bottom of the third.
The Indians played good baseball throughout the game, both in the batter's box and fielding. The best batters for Indians were Cooper Knight who went three for three.
Jyezaiah Cook, two for two. Timmy Dennis a home run and a single. Zali Mitchell, two singles. Adam Knight a double.
Best fielders for the game were both from Saints, at third base Joel Hore, and at first base Ryder Bilney.
Full credit to both sides and to the Saints who fought throughout the game to score six runs in the last two innings and shut out the Indians in their last time at bat.
Saints will travel to North Shields in an attempt to finish their season on a high against the third place Tigers.
The Indians will attempt to inflict some damage on the first place Coyotes before they square off again in the first final.
Game Totals: Indians 12 runs 11 hits two errors
Saints six runs one hit five errors
