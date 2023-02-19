Southern Eyre defeated Wayback by 88 runs in round 13 of Port Lincoln A grade cricket, while Tasman beat Tod River by a run.
Southern Eyre played Wayback at Centenary Oval, and the final scores were 7/217 (45) to 10/129 (41).
Liam O'Dea made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 70 runs to his name, while Nathan Sincock made the most for Wayback with 35.
Cooper Llewelyn took the most wickets with Southern Eyre with four to his name, while Bryce Hammond and Nathan Sincock took the most wickets for Wayback with two each.
Tasman played Tod River at Dorward Oval, and the final scores were 10/83 (32.3) to 2/84 (21.3). James Stockham made the most for Tasman with 27 runs, while a fill-in made the most for Tod River with 30 runs.
Tharindu Muhandiramge took the most wickets for Tasman with four to his name, while Timothy Wiseman and Harrison Blight took the most wickets for Tod River with a wicket each.
Charlton had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.