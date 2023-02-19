Port Lincoln Times

Southern Eyre win by 88 runs against Wayback

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 10:01am
Southern Eyre defeated Wayback by 88 runs in round 13 of Port Lincoln A grade cricket, while Tasman beat Tod River by a run.

