Port Lincoln Times

Squaws beat Roadrunners by nine to make the under 16s grand final

Updated February 20 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squaws player Mahlia Vlasco runs to the next base with Roadrunners player Charlotte Aitkins anticipating an incoming throw. Picture Jack Davies.

Squaws beat Roadrunners in the semi final on the weekend by nine to earn a spot into the under 16s softball grand final. Roadrunners will play Shields next week for the second chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.