Squaws beat Roadrunners in the semi final on the weekend by nine to earn a spot into the under 16s softball grand final. Roadrunners will play Shields next week for the second chance.
Squaws def Roadrunners 16-7
Squaws opened the game in the batters' box who had a great start with a three bagger to Bella Francis, followed by a cracking centre field home run smash to Ella Simpson.
Another two runs crossed the plate as Briley Green had a nice outfield hit also. Roadies' smart batting allowed runners to get on base but unfortunately they were unable to advance to score before outs were made.
Squaws crossed five in their next bat, as Ella grabbed her second home run for the game through a whopping hit over centre field which was followed by safe hits to Mahlia Vlassco and Ashlyn Green.
Bella Francis finished the dig with a triumphant Grand slam to centre.
Roadies Eve Jones placed a great Bunt and smart running from Roadies crossed their first run in the dig, however, Squaws Codee Wheare's good fielding picked up a double play to stop additional runs.
A mix of a great eye, safe hits, aggressive base running and errors allowed five more to score for Squaws in the third.
Roadies Lily O'Leary put bat to ball to pick up an outfield hit and Eve again with another nice little safe bunt got on base as Roadies crossed one.
Last bat Squaws crossed two over the plate; safe hits came from Mahlia and Codee. Roadies field was clean as they grabbed two catches and a strikeout to send Squaws back into the field.
Roadies had a nice safe hit to Tanayah D'Agostini and smart batting from the team which allowed all batters to face the pitcher and score five to finish the game, however, the run was a little late as Squaws will head to the grand final.
